Possible Pick: Ivy Leaguer Reid Could Bolster DT Depth





Key stat:The Bronx, N.Y., native seems to have the penchant for reaching the quarterback that is valued so highly in Rod Marinelli's defense. In three seasons, Reid totaled 20 sacks from the defensive tackle spot, notching 6.5 in 2013. He also managed a whopping 36.5 tackles for loss for his career.

Where He's Projected:You likely won't hear Reid mentioned in the same breath as some of this draft's top defensive tackle prospects, such as Aaron Donald, Timmy Jernigan or Ra'Shede Hageman. The Ivy Leaguer has shown he's got the chops to hang with top talent, though, as he notched two sacks in the Senior Bowl. Perhaps at least slightly because of his background against non-elite competition, though, you never hear Reid as a top consideration. Odds are, he'll still be available when the Cowboys are picking in the third or even the fourth round.

How He Helps the Cowboys:As we've mentioned time and time again, the Cowboys need help everywhere on the defensive line, and the signing of defensive tackle Henry Melton doesn't necessarily change that. This team needs defensive end, but another solid defensive tackle in the rotation along with Melton, Nick Hayden and Terrell McClain wouldn't hurt. If Donald or another first-round prospect is unavailable when the Cowboys pick at No. 16 – or if they trade out of that pick – Reid could be one of several solid defensive tackle available later in the draft.

Broaddus' Take: I thought he was a much better player at the Senior Bowl than he was on his school game film. The jump up in weight class was good for him. He showed really nice initial quickness and get-off.

Reid is one of those guys that is the best player on the defense, so he lines up all over the place. I have seen him play defensive end, tackle and nose tackle. I initially thought he would project to a one-technique, but after watching him at the Senior Bowl, I believe he could line up as a three and be just fine.

He does a really nice job of working down the line and finding the ball -- plays well with his hands. He can take on blockers at the point of attack, shed and get in on the play. He played the double team well, and was able to split and make tackle in the backfield.

He shows really good balance and can finish the play when he gets into position. He's a physical tackler that can make things happen when he is on the move. He showed the ability to get some push from the inside with his quickness and power.

He does a nice job of working until the whistle blows. If he has a weakness, he tends to play a little too tall at times. I would like to see him get his pad level down and try not to muscle the blocker. This hurts him when he is trying to get off a block and you will see him get stuck at times. I thought he did a better job of playing with knee bend during the Senior Bowl practices and game. Played with much better pass rush technique as well in the Senior Bowl, could tell that the time with the pro coaches really helped him during the week.