Possible Pick: Jalen Ramsey Could Immediately Upgrade Dallas Secondary

Where He's Projected: It's hard to get people to agree one where Ramsey's future lies in the NFL – cornerback or safety. But there is no argument about the fact that he is one of this draft's seminal talents, regardless of where he lines up. Ramsey has been considered a possibility to go in the top five throughout this draft process, and it's hard to imagine him falling further than the top 10. If he falls to the Cowboys at No. 4 overall, it's easy to imagine them making him their pick.

How He Helps the Cowboys:The Cowboys could use a talent upgrade at both cornerback and safety, so they'd have the luxury of putting Ramsey wherever they like. He could play outside corner, or he could spend his rookie year playing nickel and dime – the way Byron Jones did in 2015. If he were to play safety, he'd likely be a Day 1 starter This selection would give Dallas a bonafide star in the secondary for at least the next five years – if not many more.

Scout's Take: Played as a boundary corner in 2015. Was a safety during the 2014 season. Rangy looking player on tape. Physical player. Can pedal and turn in coverage. Can cover some ground. Will break on the ball. Has a knack for knocking the ball down whether he is in coverage or on a blitz. Aware as a down and distance player. Can avoid blocks as a blitzer. Wrap up tackler. Was able to physically hold the edge. Will cover down in the slot. Will line up off the edge and hold the point. Can change direction. Looks comfortable playing near the line. -- Bryan Broaddus