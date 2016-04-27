Possible Pick: Jalen Ramsey Could Immediately Upgrade Dallas Secondary

(Editor's Note: With just one month until the start of the 2016 NFL Draft on April 28, the staff of DallasCowboys.com intends to preview the landscape of possible Cowboys draft picks – from the top of the first round to the bottom of the talent pool. Today's featured player is Florida State defensive back Jalen Ramsey.)
Name: Jalen Ramsey
Position: DB
College: Florida State
Height/Weight: 6-1/209
Honors:During the course of a three-year career, Ramsey racked up plenty of individual and team honors, as he was named first-team All-America and first-team All-ACC in 2014 with 14 passes defended. Playing outside corner in 2015, he had 10 passes defended and earned first-team All-ACC honors once again. Ramsey was also a pivotal member of the Seminoles' 2013 national championship team.
Key Stat: Ramsey started immediately at cornerback as a true freshman and remained in the starting lineup for all three years of his Seminole career. The last true freshman to start at corner for Florida State – a program that pumps out plenty of NFL talent – was Hall of Famer and former Cowboys Deion Sanders.
Where He's Projected: It's hard to get people to agree one where Ramsey's future lies in the NFL – cornerback or safety. But there is no argument about the fact that he is one of this draft's seminal talents, regardless of where he lines up. Ramsey has been considered a possibility to go in the top five throughout this draft process, and it's hard to imagine him falling further than the top 10. If he falls to the Cowboys at No. 4 overall, it's easy to imagine them making him their pick.
How He Helps the Cowboys:The Cowboys could use a talent upgrade at both cornerback and safety, so they'd have the luxury of putting Ramsey wherever they like. He could play outside corner, or he could spend his rookie year playing nickel and dime – the way Byron Jones did in 2015. If he were to play safety, he'd likely be a Day 1 starter This selection would give Dallas a bonafide star in the secondary for at least the next five years – if not many more.
Scout's Take: Played as a boundary corner in 2015. Was a safety during the 2014 season. Rangy looking player on tape. Physical player. Can pedal and turn in coverage. Can cover some ground. Will break on the ball. Has a knack for knocking the ball down whether he is in coverage or on a blitz. Aware as a down and distance player. Can avoid blocks as a blitzer. Wrap up tackler. Was able to physically hold the edge. Will cover down in the slot. Will line up off the edge and hold the point. Can change direction. Looks comfortable playing near the line. -- Bryan Broaddus
