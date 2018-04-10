Possible Pick: Memphis WR Miller Has Combination of Strength & Production

Where He's Projected:

Miller looks like a solid Day 2 pick, but that could still mean anywhere from early in the second to late third. He's probably getting some discussion about going late in the first, but the ideal spot for Miller is second round. The entire receiver position is up in the air, especially after the top two spots of Calvin Ridley and D.J. Moore. After that, it comes down to preference and Miller should be right in the mix of that next tier.