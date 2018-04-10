Possible Pick: Memphis WR Miller Has Combination of Strength & Production

(Editor's Note: While the start of the 2018 NFL Draft isn't until April 26, it's never too early to profile some of the key participants. The staff of DallasCowboys.com intends to preview the landscape of the draft's top prospect, with an emphasis on possible Cowboys draft picks – from the first round to the last. Today's featured player is Memphis wide receiver Anthony Miller.)
- Name: Anthony Miller
- Position: Wide Receiver
- College:Memphis
- Height/Weight:5-11 / 201
- Honors: Became the third consensus All-American in Memphis football history.
- Key Stat:Has the two highest receiving totals in program history, catching 95 balls in 2016 and then 96 in 2017. He's the only player in school history to record consecutive 1,400-yard receiving seasons.
Where He's Projected:
Miller looks like a solid Day 2 pick, but that could still mean anywhere from early in the second to late third. He's probably getting some discussion about going late in the first, but the ideal spot for Miller is second round. The entire receiver position is up in the air, especially after the top two spots of Calvin Ridley and D.J. Moore. After that, it comes down to preference and Miller should be right in the mix of that next tier.
How He Helps The Cowboys:
He not only has dynamic big-play ability, evident by his 37 career touchdown catches, but Miller has strength to match. At the combine, Miller chose not to do any running or agility drills, but only did the bench press. His 22 reps were second-most among the receivers and first of the top-tier players at his position. Miller uses that speed to help him after the catch. In 2017, nearly 300 of his yards occurred on screen passes.
- Unique player, love his ability.
- Quickness off the snap.
- Used in different ways.
- Will go get the ball.
- Can escape the jam but all over the place.
- Body caught ball behind him.
- Plays with balance.
- Willing to take a hit.
- Love his toughness.
- Big on the double moves.
- Makes plays down the field.
- Will come back for the ball.
- Catches the ball well on the move.
- Knows how to find space.
- Works to help his quarterback.
- Can make the tough catch appear easy.
- Not afraid to take his route inside.
- Nice run after the catch.
- Physical with the ball in his hands.
- Will line up in the slot.
- Outstanding adjust to the ball. Will lay out for it.
- Sideline awareness.
- Will extend to make the catch.
- Goes low for the ball.
- Can separate down the field.
- Can move the defensive back with his route.