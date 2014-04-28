Possible Pick: Mewhort Could Shore Up Right Tackle Spot





Honors:As the Buckeyes' starting left tackle, Mewhort was named third-team All-America and second-team All-Big Ten (behind likely top 10 pick Taylor Lewan) in 2013. He was honorable mention for All-Big Ten as a tackle in 2012, and he was honorable mention All-Big Ten as a guard in 2011.

Key stat:Much like Alabama's Barrett Jones last year, Mewhort has proven himself not only durable but flexible. He started 39 straight games for the Buckeyes, where he played right guard, left guard and left tackle.

Where He's Projected:Mewhort is considered a notch or two below the elite tackles in this draft, like Lewan, Greg Robinson and Jake Matthews. He still has the resume and the measurables to merit a high selection. His athleticism might limit him to the right tackle spot, and with that in mind he's commonly slotted in the third or fourth round.

How He Helps the Cowboys:Typically, when we talk about the Cowboys drafting an offensive lineman, it's a guard who can shore up the depth issues inside. Mewhort seems more likely to remain as a tackle, and most people see him as a right tackle. That could work well for the Cowboys, as Doug Free is preparing to start the last year of his contract. He could study behind the veteran for a year and possibly assume the starting spot if Free parts ways with the team next year.

Scout's Take:Most noticeably, Mewhort has excellent size with functional strength – he could use more power in his lower body but should develop. Has long arms and strong hands. Will carry his man down inside. Gets movement with upper body power. Can wall off position himself for block. [embedded_ad]

He stays after his block, and he will try to work his hands inside. Stays in balance on the outside reach. He will typically catch his man on the second level – he showed the ability to redirect in the Penn State game, going hard inside then back out.

I'll say this: he is a better athlete than you think. He can pull and get to the outside and was not bad in space on the screen pass. He plays on his feet, but he doesn't always play with pretty technique. Not the smoothest but effective. He can be a push-shove blocker in space.

He works his head in position on the double team. Finds ways to keep his man from the ball and is always working to finish his block. Will set to keep his head out of the pass on pass sets, but there will be times where you see him butt the rusher with it to gain separation. More hand placement than punch.

He's able to kick outside and handle the rush. Able to adjust to the blitzer off the edge but had a bit of a struggle when he had to deal with Khalil Mack of Buffalo. On the first rush, Mack popped him pretty good and was able to separate. On the next one, Mewhort was ready for him and was able to sit down on him, keeping him from the play.

Mewhort played left tackle at Ohio State but most likely will be drafted to play on the right side. I believe you could kick him inside and he would be just fine. There is a side of me that believes that he might be able to play as a center if he was trained. He appears to have flexibility to his game. – Bryan Broaddus