 Skip to main content
Advertising

Possible Pick: Mewhort Could Shore Up Right Tackle Spot

Apr 28, 2014 at 03:44 AM
Author Image
David Helman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Mewhort_042814_650.jpg
Jay LaPrete


(Editor's Note: Heading into the upcoming NFL Draft, held May 8-10, DallasCowboys.com will take a closer look at the prospects, including some that could be potential fits with the Cowboys. Today's featured player is Ohio State offensive lineman Jack Mewhort).

Name:Jack Mewhort

Position:Offensive Tackle/Guard

College: Ohio State

Height/Weight:6-6/309

Age:22


Honors:As the Buckeyes' starting left tackle, Mewhort was named third-team All-America and second-team All-Big Ten (behind likely top 10 pick Taylor Lewan) in 2013. He was honorable mention for All-Big Ten as a tackle in 2012, and he was honorable mention All-Big Ten as a guard in 2011.

Key stat:Much like Alabama's Barrett Jones last year, Mewhort has proven himself not only durable but flexible. He started 39 straight games for the Buckeyes, where he played right guard, left guard and left tackle.

Where He's Projected:Mewhort is considered a notch or two below the elite tackles in this draft, like Lewan, Greg Robinson and Jake Matthews. He still has the resume and the measurables to merit a high selection. His athleticism might limit him to the right tackle spot, and with that in mind he's commonly slotted in the third or fourth round.

How He Helps the Cowboys:Typically, when we talk about the Cowboys drafting an offensive lineman, it's a guard who can shore up the depth issues inside. Mewhort seems more likely to remain as a tackle, and most people see him as a right tackle. That could work well for the Cowboys, as Doug Free is preparing to start the last year of his contract. He could study behind the veteran for a year and possibly assume the starting spot if Free parts ways with the team next year.

Scout's Take:Most noticeably, Mewhort has excellent size with functional strength – he could use more power in his lower body but should develop. Has long arms and strong hands. Will carry his man down inside. Gets movement with upper body power. Can wall off position himself for block. [embedded_ad]

He stays after his block, and he will try to work his hands inside. Stays in balance on the outside reach. He will typically catch his man on the second level – he showed the ability to redirect in the Penn State game, going hard inside then back out.

I'll say this: he is a better athlete than you think. He can pull and get to the outside and was not bad in space on the screen pass. He plays on his feet, but he doesn't always play with pretty technique. Not the smoothest but effective. He can be a push-shove blocker in space.

He works his head in position on the double team. Finds ways to keep his man from the ball and is always working to finish his block. Will set to keep his head out of the pass on pass sets, but there will be times where you see him butt the rusher with it to gain separation. More hand placement than punch.

He's able to kick outside and handle the rush. Able to adjust to the blitzer off the edge but had a bit of a struggle when he had to deal with Khalil Mack of Buffalo. On the first rush, Mack popped him pretty good and was able to separate. On the next one, Mewhort was ready for him and was able to sit down on him, keeping him from the play.

Mewhort played left tackle at Ohio State but most likely will be drafted to play on the right side. I believe you could kick him inside and he would be just fine. There is a side of me that believes that he might be able to play as a center if he was trained. He appears to have flexibility to his game.  – Bryan Broaddus


This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cowboys PR staff wins PFWA's 2026 Pete Rozelle award

The Dallas Cowboys' PR staff has won the Pro Football Writers Association's 2026 Pete Rozelle award, given each year to an NFL team's PR staff that consistently strives for excellence in its dealings and relationships with the media.

news

Jason Witten on both ends of an award-winning night

Former Cowboys great Jason Witten was back in Frisco to present the Collegiate Man of the Year award to one of the best defensive players in college football last year.

news

Scott Laidlaw, unsung hero of 1970s Cowboys, passes away at 72

Part of the famed Dirty Dozen draft class of 1975, Scott Laidlaw played five seasons for the Cowboys, participating in two Super Bowls.

news

D.D. Lewis, Doomsday Defense cornerstone, passes away at 79

A cornerstone of the Doomsday Defense, Lewis spent 13 seasons with Dallas, winning two Super Bowls and setting the franchise record for most postseason games played.

news

'A lot to grow from' for Dak Prescott, Cowboys offense following Week 1

Following a close loss to the reigning Super Bowl champions in Week 1, Dak Prescott says he and the Cowboys offense have "a lot to grow from" heading into the rest of the season.

news

The amazing Ring of Honor life of Lee Roy Jordan

Mickey Spagnola reflects on the extraordinary 84-year life of Cowboys legend Lee Roy Jordan, highlighting his historic career, personal stories, and the remarkable moments that defined his journey from small-town Alabama to football greatness.

news

Cowboys legend Lee Roy Jordan, Ring of Honor member, passes away at 84

Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor member Lee Roy Jordan, a legendary leader of the Doomsday Defense and five-time Pro Bowler who spent his entire 14-year career in Dallas, has passed away at 84, leaving behind a legacy of toughness, integrity, and community service.

news

An 18-month timeline of Micah Parsons' contract situation with the Cowboys

With one week until the Cowboys' kickoff the 2025 season, Micah Parsons remains without a contract extension. Here's a timeline of the last 18 months of what's occurred between the Cowboys and Parsons.

news

Brian Schottenheimer, Cowboys preparing for 'second draft' on Wednesday

The Cowboys are getting ready for their "second draft," which includes browsing the waiver wire and free agents following league-wide cuts ahead of formulating their final 53-man roster.

news

Cowboys' initial 53-man depth chart for 2025

With the NFL deadline for teams to trim down their roster to only 53 players now passed, the Dallas Cowboys get their first look at their initial depth chart for 2025.

news

Cowboys trade Asim Richards to Saints

Having struck a cutdown day trade with the Saints, the Dallas Cowboys will send Asim Richards to New Orleans and a familiar face in Kellen Moore.

news

2025 Roster Tracker: Deuce among list of Cowboys cuts

The Dallas Cowboys have reduced their 2025 roster to 53 players ahead of the NFL deadline, with Deuce Vaughn and other notable names having been cut to make room.

Advertising