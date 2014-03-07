Possible Pick: Mike Evans Could Take Pressure Off Dez

(Editor's Note: Heading into the upcoming NFL Draft, held May 8-10, DallasCowboys.com will take a closer look at the prospects, including some that could be potential fits with the Cowboys. Today's featured player is Texas A&M Mike Evans).
Name:Mike Evans
Position:Wide Receiver
College: Texas A&M
Height/Weight:6-5/231
Age:20
Honors:He was a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award, which is given to the nation's top receiver, and was a semifinalist for the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award, in addition to being named a first-team All-American. He started all 26 games while at Texas A&M and led the team in receptions and receiving yards both years, including five 100-yard receiving games his senior year.
Key stat: Evans recorded more than 1,100 yards in each of his two seasons at college while upping his yards per catch from 13.5 as a freshman to 20.2 as a sophomore.
Where He's Projected: He'll be a first-round pick, and he's vaulted himself into top-10 consideration after opening eyes with a 4.53 40-yard dash to go along with his tremendous size and hands. It's unlikely he falls to the Cowboys at 16, but if he does, they wouldn't be able to wait another round to grab the talented receiver.
How He Helps the Cowboys:He'd be a mammoth complement to Dez Bryant, both literally and figuratively. The trio of Bryant, Evans and Terrance Williams would make the Cowboys set at the position, and the presence of Dwayne Harris and Cole Beasley would give the team even more depth at the spot. Furthermore, if Bryant were to go down, Evans has the talent to fill in as No. 1 threat. He's also used to and thrived with a quarterback known for his improvisational skills in Johnny Manziel, which should help him while getting passes from Tony Romo.
Scout's Take:Evans is one of the many receivers in that draft that have ideal height that scouts are looking for. He measured at 6-5, 231 pounds. Was surprised how well that he was able to run at the Combine, because there were times on tape where he didn't really run away from the defender. Doesn't really come off the line quickly. I believe that his best trait is his ability to catch the ball. He can snatch the ball out of the air and does a really nice job of tracking it. Will catch the ball at the high point by extending his arms, which makes it very difficult with his height and extension for cornerbacks to handle him. Like the awareness that he shows in his routes. Knows how to come back to the ball and will find ways to work himself [embedded_ad]
open. He's got big time body control in the air and along the sideline. Able to adjust to the ball over his shoulder. Had a "9" for TD vs. Alabama that was caught over his shoulder. Knows to position his body in a way to receive the ball. Will try and go over defender to catch the ball. Nightmare to have to deal with in the red zone. Amazing how he finds space in such tight areas. He's also a willing blocker and really gets after you, taking advantage of his size to be good in this area. Makes plays down the field. Not afraid to shove the cornerback to buy space on the route. Turns quick for a big man and will put his body in all kinds of positions to catch the ball. Plays with a swagger about him. In studying his game, the majority of his snaps were on the right side of the formation, but it shouldn't be a problem playing on the left as well. He was impressive in the way that he was bail Johnny Manziel out of some terrible throws. Talented player. – Bryan Broaddus