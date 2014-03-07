Possible Pick: Mike Evans Could Take Pressure Off Dez





Key stat: Evans recorded more than 1,100 yards in each of his two seasons at college while upping his yards per catch from 13.5 as a freshman to 20.2 as a sophomore.

Where He's Projected: He'll be a first-round pick, and he's vaulted himself into top-10 consideration after opening eyes with a 4.53 40-yard dash to go along with his tremendous size and hands. It's unlikely he falls to the Cowboys at 16, but if he does, they wouldn't be able to wait another round to grab the talented receiver.

How He Helps the Cowboys:He'd be a mammoth complement to Dez Bryant, both literally and figuratively. The trio of Bryant, Evans and Terrance Williams would make the Cowboys set at the position, and the presence of Dwayne Harris and Cole Beasley would give the team even more depth at the spot. Furthermore, if Bryant were to go down, Evans has the talent to fill in as No. 1 threat. He's also used to and thrived with a quarterback known for his improvisational skills in Johnny Manziel, which should help him while getting passes from Tony Romo.

Scout's Take:Evans is one of the many receivers in that draft that have ideal height that scouts are looking for. He measured at 6-5, 231 pounds. Was surprised how well that he was able to run at the Combine, because there were times on tape where he didn't really run away from the defender. Doesn't really come off the line quickly. I believe that his best trait is his ability to catch the ball. He can snatch the ball out of the air and does a really nice job of tracking it. Will catch the ball at the high point by extending his arms, which makes it very difficult with his height and extension for cornerbacks to handle him. Like the awareness that he shows in his routes. Knows how to come back to the ball and will find ways to work himself