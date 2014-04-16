Possible Pick: Ohio State's Shazier An Early LB Option





(Editor's Note: Heading into the upcoming NFL Draft, held May 8-10, DallasCowboys.com will take a closer look at the prospects, including some that could be potential fits with the Cowboys. Today's featured player is Ohio State's Ryan Shazier).

Name:Ryan Shazier

Position:Linebacker

College: Ohio State

Height/Weight:6-1/237

Age:21

Honors:Shazier, a two-time first-team All-Big 10 selection, was a first-team All-American, Butkus Award finalist and Bednarik and Lott Award Semifinalist last season. Shazier tied Big Ten records with three conference Defensive Player of the Week honors his junior year and recorded five total during his career.

Key stat:Shazier ranks sixth all-time in Ohio State history in solo tackles (208) and tackles for loss (44.5), despite declaring for the NFL Draft after his junior year. He led the team in tackles in 2012 and 2013 and led the Big Ten with 143 total tackles last season.

Where He's Projected: The Ohio State linebacker's quickness, athleticism and ability to play all three downs will likely make him a first-round selection in this year's draft. Shazier's considered by many to be the next best linebacker prospect after Khalil Mack and Anthony Barr, and of the three prospects, he'd be the most likely to stick at outside linebacker in a 4-3 rather than play on the line.

How He Helps the Cowboys:Shazier would immediately step in to compete for an outside linebacker spot, most likely as the Will linebacker with Bruce Carter. He ranked third nationally in tackles for loss last season with 22.5, and his ability to quickly knife into the backfield would transition well at that spot with a big defensive end in front of him. Shazier's had some hamstring issues this offseason, which could be somewhat troubling for a Cowboys team filled with them. He didn't record a 40 time at the NFL Combine, but he opened eyes with a 42-inch vertical, 130-inch broad jump and 6.91-second three-cone time in Indianapolis. He ran a sub-4.40 40 time at his Pro Day but may have tweaked the hamstring again there. Still, he demonstrated the tremendous athleticism that'll make him tempting for most teams around the league. If he can stay healthy, he has the potential to star at linebacker. [embedded_ad]

Scout's Take – Bryan Broaddus:He plays as an inside linebacker in a 3-4 scheme for the Buckeyes and can really flow to the ball. Shazier beats blocks with his speed and knows how to knife inside. He can make the tackles in the hole and flows well to the ball in coverage. Needs to be more aware of the receivers behind him in coverage. He needs to find the ball. He can run with the tight end down the middle of the field. When he doesn't play with his hands, he can be punished by the blocker. Did a better job later in the season with that. He can read the outside play well. Shazier worked outside then back inside for the tackle and can redirect. Knows where he fits in the hole.