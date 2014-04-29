Possible Pick: Oregon WR Huff Combines Speed & Production

Apr 29, 2014 at 02:38 AM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

*

*

(Editor's Note: Heading into the upcoming NFL Draft, held May 8-10, DallasCowboys.com will take a closer look at the prospects, including some that could be potential fits with the Cowboys. Today's featured player is Oregon wide receiver Josh Huff).

Name:Josh Huff

Position:Wide Receiver

College: Oregon   

Height/Weight:5-11 / 206

Age:22

Honors: Huff was an honorable mention All-Pac 12 performer in 2013. But he caught 12 touchdown passes for the Ducks, tying an Oregon school record for a single season. He finished his career as Oregon's eighth-leading receiver with 144 catches and ranks seventh all-time in yards with 2,366. A native Texan, Huff was a standout at Nimitz High School in Houston.

Key stat:In a regular-season finale win over rivals Oregon State, Huff led Oregon to a dramatic 36-35 comeback win in the annual Civil War showdown. Huff caught nine passes for 196 yards and three touchdowns in the second half, including the game-winner with just 29 seconds remaining.

Where He's Projected:Huff is a mid-round prospect that is hoping to get into the draft on the second day, either in the late second round or early third. But his lack of height prevents him from being a higher pick. He did help his cause by running a 40 time of 4.47 at his pro day, which followed up a 4.51 time at the combine.

How He Helps the Cowboys:Huff is a quick, productive speed threat who provides depth for a receiving corps lacking in numbers. With Dez Bryant and Terrance Williams pegged as the starters, and just Cole Beasley and Dwayne Harris as the only proven players behind them, adding receiver help is a priority in this draft. Huff played in a fast-paced offense that should help him adjust to the speed of the NFL.

Scout's Take: Had a chance to see this player perform in person at the Senior Bowl and came away very impressed not only with his physical makeup but the way he was able to make plays on the ball. Comes from an offense at Oregon where he runs all variations of routes in the passing game. There is a smoothness to his game and shows the ability to get in and out of his breaks without any wasted motion. Showed the ability to get on the defender right now, then plant his foot in the ground and make the cut. Plays with really good balance and body strength. Has an understanding of how to use his size and body control to make plays. Can fight off the line with power to beat the press, then adjust up the field as he runs his route. There are times where you see him snatch the ball on the move and appears very natural doing it but there are also those games where he drops an easy pass that he should have had. Will come up with the circus catch, then the next ball, it's on the ground. Is not afraid to carry his route inside. Has the skills of a return man with the ball in his hands. Can run through and over tacklers, no problem. Plays with a great deal of confidence in his ability and emotion. Is not afraid to mix it up with the defenders. Liked the way that he and Jordan Matthews of Vanderbilt got after the defensive backs in the blocking drills at the Senior Bowl. During his career at Oregon has lined up at all the receiving positions and played them well. Do not see this guy as a one trick pony but a guy that can be productive no matter where you put him. There is a nastiness to his game along with the skill to make those big plays.   

Bryan Broaddus

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Practice Points: Big birthday performance for Dak 

On his 30th birthday, Dak Prescott had a nice day at practice on Saturday, one of the few practice points from the staff writers. 
news

Podcast schedule resumes with big changes 

Football is back in Oxnard, which means the podcasts are back as well, with big changes to the lineup this season. 
news

Tyler Smith Plans to be "Comfortable at Both Spots" 

Whether it's left tackle or left guard – positions Tyler Smith started at one point last season – the second-year lineman says he must be ready to play either position.
news

Mailbag: Will Dennis Houston Get A Shot at WR?

Could this be the time when Dennis Houston gets a real shot to make a difference at the wide receiver position? 
news

Sergio Perez Makes Lap Around The Star

Formula 1 superstar Sergio Perez made a recent visit to The Star in Frisco, where he got a tour from Isaac Alarcon.  
news

Battle Lines: How Youth, Depth Can Help TE Group

The tight end group is the youngest position group in the building, but the ceiling remains high for some of the most versatile players on the team.
news

Mailbag: A Place For Simi Fehoko in WR Room?

There was some excitement for Simi Fehoko last year before he got hurt. Any word on his progress this offseason? 
news

Spagnola: When Micah Talks, We All Should Listen

As @Spags52 writes in his Friday column, when Micah Parsons says things like he's going to play eight positions, we should listen.
news

Battle Lines: Still Questions to Answer at QB

Our daily position series focuses on the quarterbacks, from everything from Dak's progress to the backup spots and more. 
news

Mailbag: Could Ronald Jones Star In Dallas?

If the Cowboys need more depth at running back, is it possible that Ronald Jones could end up being a star for this offense? 
news

Battle Lines: Still Open Competition at Left Guard 

There are plenty question marks all over the offensive line. But the left guard spot hasn't been solidified just yet, with plenty of options on the table. 
news

NFL Reveals Trade Deadline, More Key 2023 Dates

We now know the entire NFL calendar through the 2023 season and into next spring, and that includes key dates such as the trade deadline and a whole lot more.
Advertising