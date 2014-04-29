Possible Pick: Oregon WR Huff Combines Speed & Production

*
*
(Editor's Note: Heading into the upcoming NFL Draft, held May 8-10, DallasCowboys.com will take a closer look at the prospects, including some that could be potential fits with the Cowboys. Today's featured player is Oregon wide receiver Josh Huff).
Name:Josh Huff
Position:Wide Receiver
College: Oregon
Height/Weight:5-11 / 206
Age:22
Honors: Huff was an honorable mention All-Pac 12 performer in 2013. But he caught 12 touchdown passes for the Ducks, tying an Oregon school record for a single season. He finished his career as Oregon's eighth-leading receiver with 144 catches and ranks seventh all-time in yards with 2,366. A native Texan, Huff was a standout at Nimitz High School in Houston.
Key stat:In a regular-season finale win over rivals Oregon State, Huff led Oregon to a dramatic 36-35 comeback win in the annual Civil War showdown. Huff caught nine passes for 196 yards and three touchdowns in the second half, including the game-winner with just 29 seconds remaining.
Where He's Projected:Huff is a mid-round prospect that is hoping to get into the draft on the second day, either in the late second round or early third. But his lack of height prevents him from being a higher pick. He did help his cause by running a 40 time of 4.47 at his pro day, which followed up a 4.51 time at the combine.
How He Helps the Cowboys:Huff is a quick, productive speed threat who provides depth for a receiving corps lacking in numbers. With Dez Bryant and Terrance Williams pegged as the starters, and just Cole Beasley and Dwayne Harris as the only proven players behind them, adding receiver help is a priority in this draft. Huff played in a fast-paced offense that should help him adjust to the speed of the NFL.
Scout's Take: Had a chance to see this player perform in person at the Senior Bowl and came away very impressed not only with his physical makeup but the way he was able to make plays on the ball. Comes from an offense at Oregon where he runs all variations of routes in the passing game. There is a smoothness to his game and shows the ability to get in and out of his breaks without any wasted motion. Showed the ability to get on the defender right now, then plant his foot in the ground and make the cut. Plays with really good balance and body strength. Has an understanding of how to use his size and body control to make plays. Can fight off the line with power to beat the press, then adjust up the field as he runs his route. There are times where you see him snatch the ball on the move and appears very natural doing it but there are also those games where he drops an easy pass that he should have had. Will come up with the circus catch, then the next ball, it's on the ground. Is not afraid to carry his route inside. Has the skills of a return man with the ball in his hands. Can run through and over tacklers, no problem. Plays with a great deal of confidence in his ability and emotion. Is not afraid to mix it up with the defenders. Liked the way that he and Jordan Matthews of Vanderbilt got after the defensive backs in the blocking drills at the Senior Bowl. During his career at Oregon has lined up at all the receiving positions and played them well. Do not see this guy as a one trick pony but a guy that can be productive no matter where you put him. There is a nastiness to his game along with the skill to make those big plays.
Bryan Broaddus