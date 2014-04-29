Possible Pick: Oregon WR Huff Combines Speed & Production

Scout's Take: Had a chance to see this player perform in person at the Senior Bowl and came away very impressed not only with his physical makeup but the way he was able to make plays on the ball. Comes from an offense at Oregon where he runs all variations of routes in the passing game. There is a smoothness to his game and shows the ability to get in and out of his breaks without any wasted motion. Showed the ability to get on the defender right now, then plant his foot in the ground and make the cut. Plays with really good balance and body strength. Has an understanding of how to use his size and body control to make plays. Can fight off the line with power to beat the press, then adjust up the field as he runs his route. There are times where you see him snatch the ball on the move and appears very natural doing it but there are also those games where he drops an easy pass that he should have had. Will come up with the circus catch, then the next ball, it's on the ground. Is not afraid to carry his route inside. Has the skills of a return man with the ball in his hands. Can run through and over tacklers, no problem. Plays with a great deal of confidence in his ability and emotion. Is not afraid to mix it up with the defenders. Liked the way that he and Jordan Matthews of Vanderbilt got after the defensive backs in the blocking drills at the Senior Bowl. During his career at Oregon has lined up at all the receiving positions and played them well. Do not see this guy as a one trick pony but a guy that can be productive no matter where you put him. There is a nastiness to his game along with the skill to make those big plays.