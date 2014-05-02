Possible Pick: Pitt QB Savage Brings Good Size, Big Arm





(Editor's Note: Heading into the upcoming NFL Draft, held May 8-10, DallasCowboys.com will take a closer look at the prospects, including some that could be potential fits with the Cowboys. Today's featured player is Pittsburgh quarterback Tom Savage).

Name:Tom Savage

Position:Quarterback

College: Pittsburgh

Height/Weight:6-4 / 228

Age:24

Honors: In just his only season at Pitt, Savage had one of the more decorated years for a Panthers quarterback, throwing for 2,958 yards in 2013, the fifth-highest single-season mark and the most by a Pitt quarterback since 1997. Savage was an All-ACC Academic Team selection.

Key stat:In one game against Duke, Savage completed 23 of 33 passes for 424 yards and six touchdown passes, which tied an ACC record. The performance not only help Pitt to a 58-55 road win, but earned Savage Walter Camp National Offensive Player of the Week, Davey O'Brien QB of the Week and ACC Offensive Player of the Week honors.

Where He's Projected:Savage doesn't have a ton of tape on him because he played just one year at Pitt, and only one at Rutgers in 2010, with two redshirt years in between. But the more teams are finding out about him, the more they apparently like his skills. Savage has gone up the draft boards to the point where he has an outside shot to get picked in the first round, but is more likely to go in the second.

How He Helps the Cowboys:Savage is a pocket passer who has a big frame and strong arm. If the Cowboys decide to take a chance on a young player to develop, Savage would fit that criteria rather well. He's only played two years of college football so he would likely need the polishing.

Scout's Take: *Started this whole drafting process under the radar as far as the national exposure but scouts around the league knew of Tom Savage's work. Has the idea physical build that scouts look for in a quarterback at 6-4, 228 pounds. Smooth in his ability to get away from the center, set up and deliver the ball. Takes both snaps from under center and in the shot-gun. There will be some snaps where he will drift in the pocket. Offensive line appeared suspect and felt that he needed to move around in the pocket to avoid problems. Has a great deal of confidence in his arm and how he uses it. Doesn't play with any fear from what I viewed on tape. Not afraid to put the ball in a tight window with defenders all over his receivers. Has a really nice receiver in Devin Street, who can go out and make plays for him. There is some power in the way the ball can come out of his hand. Makes the throw from left hash to the right side line all day with no problem. Was impressed for the most part with his ability to make accurate throws, but there were some ball where he made his receivers work a bit to grab them especially when he the receiver was running underneath. Showed enough mobility to make a nice solid throw going to his left. Can square his shoulders up and deliver a solid pass with zip. Showed the ability to make the off balance throw. As mentioned, protection is not always idea so it forces him to have to make some of these types of throws even when standing in the pocket. Takes a ton of hits but doesn't play like he is any worse for wear. Showed the ability to deliver the ball with touch to the sideline. Can drive the slant. Will get rid of the ball when under pressure. Doesn't panic. Will throw to a spot. Shows some toughness to hang in the pocket. Will take something off his throws to hit his man. Have heard positive reports about his ability to retain and respond processing information. Doesn't play like a quarterback that would struggle in that area. Would consider him as a Day 3 prospect if the opportunity was there. Arm strength, smarts, confidence and toughness is all wrapped up in this player. *