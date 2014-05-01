Possible Pick: Power At Guard No Issue For Gabe Jackson





Key stat:He started all 52 games of his career at left guard. He didn't give up a single sack his senior year and was awarded the Cornerly Trophy as the top collegiate player in Mississippi.

Where He's Projected:Jackson's likely to be off the board in either the second or third round. He's among a host of guards who fall in that range, including Furman's Dakota Dozier and Baylor's Cyril Richardson. There could be a run at guard at any point between the second and fourth round, but it'd be shocking if Jackson wasn't one of the top five guards gone in this draft.

How He Helps the Cowboys:Any guard who keeps his defender off his quarterback all season could help the Cowboys. Jackson, who recorded 30 reps at the NFL Combine, is a powerful interior presence. Speed isn't his game, so he might not be best suited for the Cowboys' zone blocking scheme. But it's possible he could fit into any system given how strong and fluid he is at guard. The Cowboys have no backups at those spots, and Jackson would not only provide depth, but would push to start immediately.

Despite his size, his feet and footwork will allow him to have a chance in a zone scheme. Massive man that shows initial quickness off the snap. Really nice job of controlling the defender on the down block. Can jump inside to cut his man off as well. Jackson has lower body power, and this helps him get movement right off the snap. He plays with really heavy hands. When you see him punch, there's some shock and jolt in them. He'll adjust to his man up the field, and that is because of his feet. Really amazing to watch how well he does move.

Jackson can put himself in position to finish the block, but would like to see better sustain. There are snaps where he gets into his man, gets him going, then loses contact. Have seen him climb locks on the defender and when he gets in that position, he can be a load to handle. Would like to see him play this way more. He'll catch, control and attempt to steer instead of just hammering his man. Movement skills are impressive for his size. There are snaps where you see him easily get out in space on the second level, then adjust.