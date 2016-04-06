Possible Pick: Prosise Made Successful Switch To RB In Final College Season

(Editor's Note: With just one month until the start of the 2016 NFL Draft on April 28, the staff of DallasCowboys.com intends to preview the landscape of possible Cowboys draft picks – from the top of the first round to the bottom of the talent pool. Today's featured player is Notre Dame running back C.J. Prosise.)

Name: C.J. Prosise

Position: Running Back

College: Notre Dame

Height/Weight: 6-0/220

Honors: A year after Notre Dame named him its 2014 Special Teams Player of the Year, Prosise made the semifinalist list for the Maxwell Award which recognizes the nation's best college football player.

Key Stat: Prosise switched from receiver to running back in his final college season and made nine starts, rushing for 1,032 yards on 156 carries (6.6 average) with 11 touchdowns. In two previous seasons with the Fighting Irish, he started nine games at wide receiver and caught 36 passes for 588 yards and two touchdowns.

Where He's Projected: Many mock drafts list Prosise among the top half-dozen or so running back draft prospects this year and project him as a possible third- or fourth-round pick.

How He Helps the Cowboys: Signing Alfred Morris and re-signing Lance Dunbar doesn't preclude the Cowboys from possibly drafting a young running back for depth behind last year's starter Darren McFadden. Dunbar is recovering from last year's knee injury and might start the 2016 season on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Prosise is still learning the nuances of the running back position, but he was a playmaker for the Irish last season at his new position and he has breakaway-type speed – he ran a 4.48 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine in February. His past receiver experience makes him a versatile option out of the backfield, though he might fit best as a change-of-pace back for a team early in his NFL career as he gathers more experience.