Possible Pick: Shepard Among The Most Well-Rounded WRs In 2016 Class

How He Helps the Cowboys: Sterling operated out of the slot for most of his Oklahoma career, and Cole Beasley has emerged as a consistent slot target for the Cowboys. But his combination of quickness, route-running and hands figure to be an asset for any team as a slot receiver and perhaps playing on the outside, too. His Scouting Combine results (4.48 40-yard dash, 41-inch vertical leap) helped cement his status as a top receiver prospect.[embeddedad0]

Scout's Take: Tremendous body balance and control. Will contort his body to make adjusting receptions. Knows how to get his feet down. Plays with sideline awareness. Catches the ball in his hands. Rare that you see it get to his body. Natural hands. Will extend them to catch. Quickness in his routes. Finds space in his routes. Can adjust to the ball over his head. Will go inside for the ball, shows no fear. Can catch it on the move and turn it up the field. Knows where the sticks are – situationally smart. Can sell a route. Knows how to escape. Makes the contested catch. Can be a mismatch player. Problem if you cover with the wrong guy. Quickness to beat the press. Lines up all over the formation. Shows the ability to make huge plays. Show the ability to take a game over with his play. Clutch player in every sense of the word. - Bryan Broaddus