Possible Pick: This LSU Cornerback Posted The Fastest Combine 40 Time

Name: Donte Jackson

Donte Jackson Position: Cornerback

Cornerback College: LSU

LSU Height/Weight: 5-10 / 178

5-10 / 178 Honors: All-SEC selection as a junior in 2017.

All-SEC selection as a junior in 2017. Key Stat: Jackson posted career-highs in tackles (49) and pass breakups (10) in his final college season, while also contributing at receiver and returner during his three-year stay at LSU.

Where He's Projected:

Most draft observers believe Jackson will get selected anywhere from the first to third round, but it's highly unlikely he'll still be on the board when Day 3 rolls around. He's one of the most gifted cornerbacks from a program known for developing NFL talent in the secondary.

How He Helps The Cowboys: