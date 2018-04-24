Possible Pick: Washington's Vita Vea Possesses Rare Size & Strength Combo

Where He's Projected:

It's hard to see Vea falling out of the first round, especially when some experts have him mocked just outside of the Top 10. Will he be around for the Cowboys at No. 19? That will be close but if it happens, expect the Cowboys to be interested, considering he was among the team's 30 visits.

How He Helps The Cowboys:

A few months earlier, Cowboys VP Stephen Jones said he didn't expect the team to use a first-round pick on a nose tackle. But Vea seems to be much more than a guy who lines up over the center and fills the gaps. He's a space-eater but also has shown the ability to get up the field and play in the backfield. If he joined the Cowboys, he would likely play the 1-technique but would be expected to rush the passer and get to the running backs.