Possible Pick: With Role Undefined, Ford Still Can Rush

Scout's Take: Will usually line up on the left side as the defensive end. Is a fluid moving player that plays with a huge burst. When he comes off the ball he can attack the blocker on his first step. Like most really good rushers in this league, he has a plan coming off the edge. When you study Ford, he shows those kinds of traits. He will carry his man hard up the field, than you will see him take his right shoulder and work it underneath the tackle's hand, the whole time while gaining ground up the field. What Ford tries to do is create is as small of a hitting surface putting the blocker at a disadvantage in trying to slow his momentum. Can be a hard man to control when he is able to get this type of run on the blocker. Can get the corner quickly and has the bend to make it around the corner. Is able to mix up his rush and is effective in the way he does it. Makes it hard for the tackle to get a good read on him. Can break a tackle down with his ability to come off the ball. No wasted opportunities. Was able to see him practice live at the Senior Bowl and was impressed with how he was able to handle blockers. Is not the biggest defensive end that you will see weight wise but he played with nice toughness and the ability to extend on blockers with his arm length. Was able to stand in there and hold his ground. Did not see many plays where he was washed out of the play. Can really run the play down from the backside, have to account for him in the scheme. Would try him as a SAM linebacker and a nickel rusher. Good enough movement skills to make this work for him.