Postgame Notes: Ups & Downs For Tanney, Romo's Thoughts

PHOENIX – It was a fitting, if disappointing ending for Alex Tanney's comeback bid.
On a day when a sluggish Cowboys effort would produce six total turnovers against Arizona, Tanney stepped up and delivered the nail in the coffin – a game-sealing interception in the last two minutes of a 12-7 Cardinals win.
"That interception is probably going to haunt me a little bit," Tanney said. "Other than that, there's a lot of room for improvement."
It might be the play Tanney remembers the most, but that's hardly the full story of his afternoon.
Following a turnover fest of a first half of football, Tanney got an opportunity to start the second half, and he didn't miss it.
He didn't miss anything, actually.
Tanney completed his first 11 passes on the day for 99 yards, settling into a groove that the Cowboys' first and second string offenses weren't able to find with a combined four turnovers between them.
"The playcalling was great, I was getting a ton of time and guys were making plays after the catch," Tanney said.
The highlight of that undoubtedly came during a 16-play, 89-yard drive that turned a 9-0 Arizona lead into a 9-7 game. Tanney took over at the Cowboys' 11-yard line and completed all eight of his passes on the drive for 76 yards – not to mention a pair of scrambles to extend the drive.
"I just felt like we got in a rhythm. We didn't have a ton of penalties, we kept completing on short throws and moving the chains," Tanney said.
It all culminated with a five-yard touchdown pass to tight end Gavin Escobar, the first score for both players since arriving in Dallas.
"It was fun, that's the first thing that comes to mind – it was the first one and it was Escobar's first one, too – just celebrating that was a good time," he said.
It ultimately ended in disappointment. But as the Cowboys prepare for the final stretch of the preseason, Tanney's performance will have people paying attention to more than just his YouTube trick shots.
"I just understand how important these preseason games are, and just getting film out there," Tanney said.
Here are some more notes from University of Phoenix Stadium:
- Cornerback Morris Claiborne underwent an MRI on his injured knee, which he said came back clean. "Just a little soreness – tendonitis," he said. Claiborne said he's still day-to-day with the injury.
- Tony Romo acknowledged that he overthrew Terrance Williams on what would have been an easy touchdown pass. But funnily enough, Williams was running the wrong route. "It's an adjustment route, so he's got to see it a little bit differently," Romo said. "And then, obviously, if he runs that route I've got to adjust to that. It's part of learning. It's his first game."
- Romo said the fact that Williams adjusted his route toward the end zone, rather than something else, was a good thing – even if it wasn't the right adjustment.
- Will Allen left the field toward the end of the first quarter after he took a foot to the ribs. The injury ended his afternoon, but he would have returned had it been a regular game. Allen jogged off under his own power.
- The Cardinals held time of possession for 21:46 of the first half of the game. The Cowboys' defensive starters therefore had plenty of playing time during their stint on the field. Arizona moved the ball into the Dallas redzone twice against the Cowboys' starters, and the Cardinals only came away with three points.
- "They got a couple of big plays on us but we made the tackle and still tried to work the ball out," said cornerback Brandon Carr. "We still have to work on some little things but overall when we get down in the redzone, we don't allow touchdowns, we give them field goals. We will trade them field goals for touchdowns."
- Carr said it's important for the defense to get some experience in tight situations, as they're an inevitability once the real games start. "It's going to happen in the season – we already know that. Whatever situation we're thrown into, it's going to be practice for us when the live bullets are coming," he said.
- Brandon Magee must have felt a little bit of Sun Devil mojo upon his return to Phoenix. Playing just down the road from his college stomping grounds, Magee led the Cowboys in tackles with six on the day. The undrafted linebacker is getting plenty of opportunities on the field, largely due to the back injury to fellow linebacker Alex Albright. The Cowboys revealed Saturday that Albright would undergo surgery and be lost for the season.
- His production was marred by a costly fumble, but Dez Bryant picked up where he left off in Oakland. With his four catches for 74 yards against Arizona, Bryant's preseason tally is now seven receptions for 129 yards in a little more than two quarters of work.
- The Cowboys' rushing total has dropped dramatically every game to this point in preseason. They plowed over Miami for 170 rushing yards at the Hall of Fame Game, then that number was slashed to just 70 yards against Oakland. Against Arizona, they tallied a mere 44 yards on 16 carries.
- Asked if he was frustrated by the first-team offense's lack of touchdowns through two preseason games, Romo replied "We'll be in the end zone – soon enough."
- Sean Lee said the Cowboys can't afford to lose their training camp mentality when the team returns to Dallas – especially given the sloppiness of Saturday's loss. "I don't think we're close to being ready when it comes to the first week," Lee said. "We still have to take these next three weeks and improve every week."
