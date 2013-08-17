Postgame Notes: Ups & Downs For Tanney, Romo's Thoughts









PHOENIX – It was a fitting, if disappointing ending for Alex Tanney's comeback bid.

On a day when a sluggish Cowboys effort would produce six total turnovers against Arizona, Tanney stepped up and delivered the nail in the coffin – a game-sealing interception in the last two minutes of a 12-7 Cardinals win.

"That interception is probably going to haunt me a little bit," Tanney said. "Other than that, there's a lot of room for improvement."

It might be the play Tanney remembers the most, but that's hardly the full story of his afternoon.

Following a turnover fest of a first half of football, Tanney got an opportunity to start the second half, and he didn't miss it.

He didn't miss anything, actually.

Tanney completed his first 11 passes on the day for 99 yards, settling into a groove that the Cowboys' first and second string offenses weren't able to find with a combined four turnovers between them.

"The playcalling was great, I was getting a ton of time and guys were making plays after the catch," Tanney said.

The highlight of that undoubtedly came during a 16-play, 89-yard drive that turned a 9-0 Arizona lead into a 9-7 game. Tanney took over at the Cowboys' 11-yard line and completed all eight of his passes on the drive for 76 yards – not to mention a pair of scrambles to extend the drive.