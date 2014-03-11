Potential Pick: TCU CB Verrett's Injury Could Create Value





(Editor's Note: Heading into the upcoming NFL Draft, held May 8-10, DallasCowboys.com will take a closer look at the prospects, including some that could be potential fits with the Cowboys. Today's featured player is TCU cornerback Jason Verrett).

Name:Jason Verrett

Position:Cornerback

College: TCU

Height/Weight:5-9 / 189

Age:21

Honors: Verrett was named first-team All-American by *Sports Illustrated *in 2013, which was quite impressive considering he had just two interceptions on TCU's 4-8 team. Verrett made first-team All-Big 12 the last two seasons.

Key stat:After six interceptions in 2012 as a junior, Verrett had only two picks last years as teams shied away from his side. Verrett's best game might have come against high-powered Baylor. He covered All-Big 12 performer Antwan Goodley all over the field and limited the Biletnikoff Award semifinalist to just one catch. Verrett also had two pass deflections, helping TCU hold Baylor's offense to just 206 passing yards, well below the Bears' average of 358 passing yards per game.

Where He's Projected:This is going to be tricky because he's dealing with a shoulder injury that requires surgery. Verrett probably won't be ready in time for training camp and since it's a pre-draft injury, he's a good candidate to be on a team's PUP list and miss the first six weeks. But injury aside, he's probably a late-first round pick to early second. Coverage skills are exceptional but the knock on him would be his lack of size.

How He Helps the Cowboys:Former defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer, who is now the head coach in Minnesota, said it every year: "You can never have too many good cornerbacks." And it's not like Zimmer had that luxury too often and most teams rarely do. A player like Verrett is right up the Cowboys' alley. Jerry Jones loves getting good value despite their injury concerns. That's why he took Sean Lee and Bruce Carter in the second round. So if Verrett is there in the middle of the second round, it could be a player the Cowboys take a chance on. He'll help because he can cover and should be able to handle the slot. Even though Orlando Scandrick, Mo Claiborne and Brandon Carr are all in place, another guy like Verrett wouldn't hurt. He might allow them to part ways with one of those three by next season to save cap room. [embedded_ad]