Practice Points: Downs & Pickens highlights, trenches battles and more

OXNARD, Calif. – After a padded practice on Thursday and a player day off Friday, the Cowboys were back on the practice fields Saturday.

There were no pads for Dallas to start the weekend, and head coach Brian Schottenheimer rounded up his team about 20 minutes into practice to let them know the intensity that he wanted to see on the practice field.

From highlight plays in the red zone from players like George Pickens and Caleb Downs to strong work in the trenches from Quinnen Williams, there were plenty of highlights from Saturday's practice.