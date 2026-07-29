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Training Camp | 2026

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Tyler Guyton on competition, 2026 challenges: 'I want to be a better player'

Jul 29, 2026 at 06:01 PM
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Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

07_29_ Tyler Guyton

OXNARD, Calif. — Tyler Guyton is no stranger to competition. The Austin native has been battling for position ever since he picked up a football as a child, and upwards through his time at TCU and, ultimately, the University of Oklahoma.

He'd weather all of those storms to become a first-round pick for the Dallas Cowboys in 2024, and now comes yet another round of competition to test his mettle — from two entirely different directions.

"I mean, it's the same as every day: coming to work and getting better, to try and get one percent better every day," Guyton said following the first practice of 2026  training camp.

Outwardly, he's working to stave off offensive lineman Nate Thomas, but his biggest opponent is himself and his health. If he wins against the latter, Guyton will likely win against the former.

Ability isn't the question — availability is.

Guyton has shown he can make strides when he's on the field, but he's suffered injury in both of his first two seasons that has cost him significant time and, as such, a significant opportunity at gaining experience.

He's made changes to both his diet and training regimen to improve durability, also noting that he's "put on "grown man strength" for this coming season while balancing it with being technically sound against literally the most freakishly athletic pass rushers on the planet.

From there, well, here's how Guyton sees it through his point-of-view:

"I [want to get] more technically sound, more confident in the playbook and the scheme and, overall, just a better player," he said. "It's a process, of course, and we have to take it day by day, one foot in front of the other. But, at the end of the day, I'm trying to get to a certain point where I feel good about going to the season."

He is also not dodging accountability or the challenge ahead. The goal for him is a simple one, even if the road to get there is anything but.

"I'm not all the way where I want to be yet, and that's what camp is for," he admitted. "I'm still trying to get better every single day, but it [definitely] feels like I'm going into my third year in the NFL. Things are slowing down for me and I'm learning more every day."

Guyton is taking this all head-on, not shying away from one bit of it. What also works in his favor is the fact that, unlike his transition from Year 1 to Year 2, there is continuity within the offensive coaching staff as both offensive coordinator Klayton Adams and offensive line coach Conor Riley enter their second year with the club.

That means the message within the learning process is consistent, versus needing to start from scratch with a new regime, as he was required to do in 2025.

"They're amazing, bro," Guyton said. "Honestly, I couldn't ask for a better staff to have around us. They're very personable, they relate to us. … It just makes our offensive line room that much better because we can be real with each other, and that's all you really want out of a coach: somebody just be real with you and always be honest with you, instead of just trying to show you a couple things."

The first step for Guyton is to make it through training camp healthy, and that competition with himself, the most important one, literally begins today.

Day One in Oxnard | 2026

Take a look as the Dallas Cowboys take the field and the opening press conference for their first practice in Oxnard, Cali.

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28 July 2026: Tad Carper and Head coach Brian Schottenheimer, co-owner Stephen Jones and owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys talk to the media at the opening press conference during training camp in Oxnard, California. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
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29 July 2026: Views of the Dallas Cowboys during training camp in Oxnard, California. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
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28 July 2026: Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys talks to the media at the opening press conference during training camp in Oxnard, California. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
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29 July 2026: Views of the Dallas Cowboys during training camp in Oxnard, California. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
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28 July 2026: Head coach Brian Schottenheimer, co-owner Stephen Jones and owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys talk to the media at the opening press conference during training camp in Oxnard, California. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
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29 July 2026: Preparation of the ractice fields of the Dallas Cowboys during training camp in Oxnard, California. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
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28 July 2026: Head coach Brian Schottenheimer, co-owner Stephen Jones and owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys talk to the media at the opening press conference during training camp in Oxnard, California. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
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28 July 2026: Head coach Brian Schottenheimer, co-owner Stephen Jones, and owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys talk to the media at the opening press conference during training camp in Oxnard, California. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
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29 July 2026: Views of the Dallas Cowboys during training camp in Oxnard, California. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
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29 July 2026: Views of the Dallas Cowboys during training camp in Oxnard, California. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
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28 July 2026: Head coach Brian Schottenheimer, co-owner Stephen Jones, owner Jerry Jones and Tad Carper of the Dallas Cowboys talk to the media at the opening press conference during training camp in Oxnard, California. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
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