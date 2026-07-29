Tyler Guyton on competition, 2026 challenges: 'I want to be a better player'

Outwardly, he's working to stave off offensive lineman Nate Thomas, but his biggest opponent is himself and his health. If he wins against the latter, Guyton will likely win against the former.

Ability isn't the question — availability is.

Guyton has shown he can make strides when he's on the field, but he's suffered injury in both of his first two seasons that has cost him significant time and, as such, a significant opportunity at gaining experience.

He's made changes to both his diet and training regimen to improve durability, also noting that he's "put on "grown man strength" for this coming season while balancing it with being technically sound against literally the most freakishly athletic pass rushers on the planet.

From there, well, here's how Guyton sees it through his point-of-view:

"I [want to get] more technically sound, more confident in the playbook and the scheme and, overall, just a better player," he said. "It's a process, of course, and we have to take it day by day, one foot in front of the other. But, at the end of the day, I'm trying to get to a certain point where I feel good about going to the season."

He is also not dodging accountability or the challenge ahead. The goal for him is a simple one, even if the road to get there is anything but.

"I'm not all the way where I want to be yet, and that's what camp is for," he admitted. "I'm still trying to get better every single day, but it [definitely] feels like I'm going into my third year in the NFL. Things are slowing down for me and I'm learning more every day."

Guyton is taking this all head-on, not shying away from one bit of it. What also works in his favor is the fact that, unlike his transition from Year 1 to Year 2, there is continuity within the offensive coaching staff as both offensive coordinator Klayton Adams and offensive line coach Conor Riley enter their second year with the club.

That means the message within the learning process is consistent, versus needing to start from scratch with a new regime, as he was required to do in 2025.

"They're amazing, bro," Guyton said. "Honestly, I couldn't ask for a better staff to have around us. They're very personable, they relate to us. … It just makes our offensive line room that much better because we can be real with each other, and that's all you really want out of a coach: somebody just be real with you and always be honest with you, instead of just trying to show you a couple things."