Updates: WR Mims among latest roster moves 

12:00 p.m. -- Cowboys left tackle Tyler Guyton is in a position battle with Nate Thomas for the starting job of protecting Dak Prescott's blindside, according to Brian Schottenheimer.

At this point in the offseason, it's difficult to evaluate certain elements of offensive line play since there are no pads on and contact isn't permitted much if at all, or as Schottenheimer likes to say, it's not real football. There are still some things that can be evident about a player, and offensive coordiantor Klayton Adams has noticed them of Guyton throughout the offseason.

"Just in regards to the things that he's supposed to be doing int he offseason, what he looks like, what his attitude is, how he answers questions, I think he's had an outstanding offseason," Adams said. "I'm very excited for him to compete, and for us and him to have the opportunity for him to stay out there and play and learn."

"You get better at football by playing football. Regardless of whether it's the left tackle or right guard, the starting safety or your gunners, they got to get out there get better. And he's another person that falls into that category."