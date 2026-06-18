Updates: WR Mims among latest roster moves 

June 18
11:01 a.m. - On the final scheduled practice day of the offseason, the Cowboys made a few roster moves, adding three, including former second-round pick Denzel Mims.
A second-round pick of the Jets in 2020, Mims has played 30 NFL games, but most recently showed out in the UFL.
The Cowboys also added cornerback Ameer Speed and offensive lineman Chris Glaser, who provides some interior depth after the Cowboys moved veteran guard Matt Hennessy to IR. The Cowboys also released veteran corner Corey Ballentine and wide receiver Romello Brinson.
The Cowboys are expected to be leave for training camp in Oxnard in the final week of July.
----------------------
June 17
12:00 p.m. -- Cowboys left tackle Tyler Guyton is in a position battle with Nate Thomas for the starting job of protecting Dak Prescott's blindside, according to Brian Schottenheimer.
At this point in the offseason, it's difficult to evaluate certain elements of offensive line play since there are no pads on and contact isn't permitted much if at all, or as Schottenheimer likes to say, it's not real football. There are still some things that can be evident about a player, and offensive coordiantor Klayton Adams has noticed them of Guyton throughout the offseason.
"Just in regards to the things that he's supposed to be doing int he offseason, what he looks like, what his attitude is, how he answers questions, I think he's had an outstanding offseason," Adams said. "I'm very excited for him to compete, and for us and him to have the opportunity for him to stay out there and play and learn."
"You get better at football by playing football. Regardless of whether it's the left tackle or right guard, the starting safety or your gunners, they got to get out there get better. And he's another person that falls into that category."
----------------------
June 16
3:17 p.m. -- As the Cowboys were wrapping up day one of mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, former Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith emerged from the Star. Smith, who won three Super Bowls with Dallas in the 1990s, greeted some of the players and members of the coaching staff as they returned to the locker room.
Current Cowboys running back Javonte Williams made a point to come over and speak with Smith before heading in, and the two shared a conversation for a few minutes. It was the first time the two had met.
"It was cool just talking to him," Williams said. "It was my first time meeting him in person. I watch his highlights all the time. Just being another Cowboys running back, I know he's believing in me, he wants me to do my best. So I'm going to do it for him."
What'd the NFL's all-time leading rusher pass on to Dallas' current bell cow?
"He just told me to keep running the way I'm running, and everything's going to be alright. I told him I got him." Williams said.
----------------------
12:10 p.m. -- Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer said Tuesday that QB Dak Prescott will be limited in Dallas' minicamp this week as he deals with knee soreness.
Schottenheimer added that it's "nothing we're concerned about, but we're just going to be smart."
More specifically, Schottenheimer said that Prescott would be limited in the team portions of practice, which means Joe Milton and Sam Howell are set to get more reps this week as they continue to battle for the QB2 job.
Additionally on the injury front, Schottenheimer said that S Malik Hooker (back), S Jalen Thompson (pec) and EDGE James Houston (back) will be limited as well. Cornerback DaRon Bland and EDGE Donovan Ezeiruaku are both "doing great."
----------------------
10:00 a.m. -- As the Cowboys begin mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, Pro Bowl wide receiver George Pickens is in the building after not attending the voluntary portions of the offseason. Pickens was also at the Star on Monday to receive his physical.
Pickens, who is under the non-exclusive franchise tag that he signed on April 29, would have been subject to fines had he not attended.
Later on Tuesday afternoon, it'll be seen how involved Pickens will be in practice. When asked about it during OTAs, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer said the team would be cautious with ramping Pickens back up.
"I have no questions he's working, but what you don't want to do is put a guy in here that you don't know exactly where he's at..." Schottenheimer said. "We'll be smart, but there's plenty of things he can do from the mocks to the walkthroughs to get him back into the system. If we're cautious, it's just because we want to be cautious. It's not because we don't think he's not working. We think he's putting in the work, preparing to have a hell of a year."
----------------------
June 9
5:00 p.m. -- As Cowboys first-round pick Caleb Downs goes through his first NFL offseason, he's getting to do so by competing against some of the top offensive talent in the NFL, which he believes only benefits him more.
"I think it's a tremendous blessing for me just to be able to speed up my growth," Downs said. "Playing against high level talent, different types of receivers in terms of [KaVontae Turpin], CeeDee, and then the other guys like [Ryan Flournoy] and Traeshon Holden], just a lot of different talents to go up against. And also the tight ends like [Jake Ferguson], it's a really good talent pool to be able to compete against during practice."
He's also competing with the Cowboys offense off the field. Downs and Cowboys QB Dak Prescott recently went golfing together, and both admitted that Downs won the matchup, which he didn't shy away from trying to do from the jump.
"I'm gonna beat him, I don't care what happens," Downs said he told a friend of his with a laugh. "It was a good game."
----------------------
12:00 p.m. -- Last Thursday during the Cowboys' first OTAs practice open to the media, new safety Jalen Thompson was working with director of rehabilitation Britt Brown alongside DaRon Bland.
On Tuesday, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer said Thompson is dealing with a "minor" pec strain that he says is "nothing crazy." Schottenheimer added this was not a previous injury, and Thompson suffered it at some point during offseason work with the Cowboys. He did not provide a timetable for Thompson's return.
Thompson, who signed a three-year, $33 million deal with Dallas in free agency this offseason, is viewed as one of the team's biggest additions on defense and is expected to start at safety for the Cowboys in 2026.
----------------------
11:55 a.m. -- Cowboys offensive linemen Matt Hennessy is undergoing neck surgery on Tuesday after having a disc issue, according to head coach Brian Schottenheimer.
Schottenheimer added that Hennessy will likely begin the year on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, and there is no timetable for his return.
The Cowboys signed Hennessy this offseason to a one-year deal where he gives Dallas some depth at the guard position, and also has the ability to play center.
In additional injury news, Schottenheimer revealed that WR Jonathan Mingo is dealing with a groin injury.
----------------------
June 8
3:21 p.m. – A year ago, Tyler Booker was trying to learn the entire playbook and all the terminology as he went through his first NFL offseason and OTA practices. But 12 months later might feel like light years to the second-year guard.
This offseason, Booker said he's not thinking as much, which is in this case, is a good thing.
"I'm so much more confident," Booker said in comparison to last June. "I'm able to play a lot faster. So rather than me thinking about 'where is this play going' now I know where my hands are supposed to be and where my angle is supposed to be. I'm able to focus that much more on my technique."
Booker played in over 1,000 snaps last year as a rookie and was flagged for just five penalties. In starting 14 games, he was a staple on the O-line at right guard and was named to most All-Rookie squads last year.
----------------------
June 5
7 a.m. -- Early reviews of 11th-overall pick Caleb Downs are exceptional.
The rookie first-round pick out of Ohio State has now made his way through rookie minicamp and is in the throes of his very first pack of OTAs with veterans, and coaches and players alike are singing their praises about what's likely in store for his NFL future with the Cowboys — head coach Brian Schottenheimer being one of Downs' biggest fans.
"Sometimes you feel like, 'Let's slow down a little bit with the hype around him, because we haven't been in the past," he said from OTA3 on Thursday. " ... There is a transition period. There's going to be mistakes that are made. [But] I thought one of the greatest compliments you could give a young player is, they don't repeat mistakes.
"If you tell Caleb one thing, he's made mistakes throughout the course of phase two and OTAs, even the last couple practices, but he doesn't make the same mistake twice. And I think that's a very, very good thing for us and the Cowboys nation."
----------------------
June 4
4:35 p.m. -- With new defensive coordinator Christian Parker's in town, the Cowboys offense gets to work against a defense that has given them trouble at times: One with heavy disguises, late shifts, etc. that makes things difficult on the quarterback and wide receivers to read.
For Cowboys All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, it't not his favorite defensive look to play against, but getting the reps against it more could end up helping out Dallas' offense and their defense at the same time.
"It's been annoying to prepare against, but obviously to see the in practice every day, it's kind of unique," Lamb said. "Just seeing different guys communicate, to being able to understand and take what they learn from the meeting room and being able to easily translate it on the field. It's good to go against, it's very tricky, but as for our offense, we've just got to play faster and get to our spots."
----------------------
4:30 p.m. -- Cowboys OLB Rashan Gary is new to Dallas, but is the most experienced veteran player at the outside linebacker position on the roster.
In the early stages of working with his new teammates, many of whom are also new to the Cowboys are still early in their NFL careers, Gary has been impressed with what his position group brings to the table and how they approach each practice with the mindset of making each other better.
"Everybody in that room is athletic. Everybody in that room can fly around, and everybody can cause havoc when they get the opportunity," Gary said. "Being around a group of guys like this that's running to the ball, we're pushing each other and competing every day. That's the motto... The whole outside linebacker group, they've accepted me in, and we've just been working."
----------------------
June 3
3:35 p.m. -- The Cowboys have signed their second wide receiver this week, adding former Buccaneers wide out Jaden Smith on Wednesday.
Smith, who was signed after former SMU WR Romello Brinson signed on Monday, signed with Tampa Bay after a successful rookie minicamp tryout in 2025. He suffered an injury in training camp and spent his rookie season on injured reserve before being waived in April.
In his collegiate playing days, Smith played at Montana State and Tarleton State before closing his career at Nevada. In one season with the Wolfpack, Smith caught 62 passes for 849 yards and seven touchdowns.
----------------------
June 1
11:18 a.m. -- The Cowboys signed undrafted free agent WR Romello Brinson on Monday, adding to the wide receiver room after the retirement of Parris Campbell last week.
Brinson began his collegiate career at Miami, spending two years with the Hurricanes before transferring to SMU in 2023. In his final collegiate season with the Mustangs in 2025, Brinson caught 43 passes for 638 yards and three touchdowns, good for second on the team behind fellow Cowboys UDFA WR Jordan Hudson.
Initially, Brinson had signed with the Miami Dolphins. Now, he'll head to Dallas looking to carve out a role in the Cowboys' wide receiver room. Brinson has family ties with the NFL, as he's cousins with former Pro Bowl wide receiver Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson.
----------------------
May 22
10:00 a.m. -- The Cowboys are set to travel a grand total of 27,980 miles in the 2026 season, the fourth-most in the NFL. With that much movement and two stretches of three games in 12 days, both Brian Schottenheimer and his staff as well as his players know they need to be conscious of ensuring enough time as possible is devoted to recovery and staying healthy while also being adequately prepared.
For Brandon Aubrey and Dallas' specialists, their position-specific schedule faces the same amount of fluctuation.
"I think for everyone who's playing, you've got to budget for it," Aubrey said. "You've got to take it week by week. If you have a short week, kickers and punters will take a day off of your kicking schedule. If you've got a long week, maybe do a half day extra of kicking or just slide it back in the week. Just like everyone else, we're kind of modifying our week, week to week.
----------------------
May 21
10:30 a.m. -- One of the quieter defensive hires that the Cowboys made this offseason was bringing on pass rush specialist consultant BT Jordan, who came from the Broncos, to help boost Dallas' pass rush and develop their pass rushers.
One of the additional things that head coach Brian Schottenheimer has asked Jordan to do is show Dallas' offensive linemen pass rush plans that were designed against them, pointing out potential weaknesses or areas of their game that can be improved. For right tackle Terence Steele, that information is invaluable.
"I loved it," Steele said. "You don't really hear that often. It was really cool to see that and I definitely want to continue working with him and sharpening that skill."
----------------------
May 19
10:15 a.m. -- Although the Cowboys brought back all three of the tight ends on their roster from 2025 in Jake Ferguson, Luke Schoonmaker, Brevyn Spann-Ford and Princeton Fant, there are still some new faces in the room with UDFAs Michael Trigg and DJ Rogers.
For Ferguson, who is coming off a season with a career-best eight receiving touchdowns and 600 yards, he feels confident that this group could be the best yet of his time in Dallas.
"Feels like I say this every year, but this is the best talent I've seen in this room," Ferguson said at the team's charity home run derby last Thursday. "That's our job is to help each other out wherever we need it. Lunda Wells has been doing a great job of molding the young guys and getting them ready."
----------------------
May 18
11:50 a.m. -- Cowboys offensive coordinator Klayton Adams is taking part in the NFL's accelerator program this week at the NFL's owners meetings in Orlando, Florida.
Adams joins 33 other coaches and senior level executives around the league for the program that's intended to focus on advancing talent across all backgrounds, such as underrepresented groups, in preparation for possible jumps to becoming head coaches or general managers by getting valuable face time and interaction with ownership from around the league.
Adams, who was a first-time NFL offensive coordinator in 2025, is heading into his second year with the Cowboys under Brian Schottenheimer and has already drawn attention from other teams, although he hasn't interviewed for a head coaching position yet. Schottenheimer said at the NFL Combine that the Philadelphia Eagles tried to submit a request to interview Adams for their vacant offensive coordinator position, which Schottenheimer denied after speaking over the phone with Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni.
----------------------
May 5
2:30 p.m. -- On Tuesday, veteran CB Adoree' Jackson visited the Cowboys. Jackson, who is heading into his 10th season in the league, last played for the Eagles in 2025.
His one and only season with Philadelphia coincided with new Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker's final year with the Eagles. Jackson played in 14 games last season, starting 10, and tallied 55 tackles, 11 pass breakups and an interception.
Jackson began his career with the Titans after being selected 18th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft out of USC. After spending four years in Tennessee, Jackson went on to spent the next four seasons with the New York Giants before joining the Eagles in 2025. Over the course of his career, Jackson has played in 11 games and has 92 starts under his belt.
Should Jackson and the Cowboys end up agreeing to a deal that brings him to Dallas, it would be the third NFC East team that Jackson has played for in the last three seasons. It would also give Christian Parker the the second secondary player that has played for him in the past, joining free agent safety signee P.J. Locke.
May 1
3:21 p.m. - In a draft class that heavily features defensive players, Drew Shelton is just one of two offensive players that were drafted by the Cowboys last weekend.
And while adjusting to the speed of the game is the first thing these rookies need to learn, Shelton might be learning a new position as well. The offensive tackle said despite not taking any guard reps at Penn State, the Cowboys are trying him some on the inside as well.
"It will be a new but I'm willing to do it," said Shelton, who added that when he gets tackle reps, he has no preference to the left or right side.
"It doesn't matter to me. I'm going to get work at both and we'll see where we take it."
2:32 p.m. - Entering the draft weekend, LT Overton was the second-youngest player among the Cowboys' rookie class.
So you can maybe forgive the 21-year-old for calling a 28-year-old teammate an "old man." But make no mistake, Overton has nothing but respect for new teammate Quinnen Williams, who was also an Alabama standout.
"He has a big legacy," Overton said of Williams, an All-American an Outland Trophy winner in 2018 for the Crimson Tide. "You walk into the D-line room and his picture frame is up. We thrive hard on the legacy at Alabama. I haven't got to meet him yet. I can't wait. I'm going to learn so much from him and he's going to push me to be a better player. He's an old, old head. He's got a whole family and kids. But I know I'm going to learn a lot from him."
Overton was a third-round pick of the Cowboys last weekend after spending two seasons at Alabama. He is expected to play defensive tackle but with rush ability to occasionally move out to end, where he played mostly in college.
----------------------
11:30 a.m. -- The Cowboys have officially signed six of their seven rookie draft picks, and 11 undrafted free agents.
First-round pick Caleb Downs, third-round pick Jaishawn Barham, fourth-round picks Drew Shelton, Devin Moore, LT Overton and seventh-round pick Anthony Smith.
The only Cowboys rookie draft pick left to sign his deal is first-round pick Malachi Lawrence.
Additionally, Dallas signed 11 undrafted free agents in WR Camden Brown, DT Tommy Dunn, OT Sidney Fugar, DT Kelvin Gilliam, WR Jordan Hudson, LB Langston Patterson, T Shiyazh Pete, RB Dominic Richardson, TEs D.J. Rogers and Michael Trigg, and DT D.J. Withers.
----------------------
Apr. 23
6 p.m. -- Last week, the Cowboys notified George Pickens and his representation the team would table talks on a multi-year extension until 2027.
One day later, Pickens and his agent notified the Cowboys they do intend on signing the tag, a move that would then place him under contract and, as such, the Pro Bowl receiver would be expected to attend mandatory portions of the offseason program.
Both sides have continued to echo their desire to remain together for the long run, and the Cowboys doubled down on those sentiments in their pre-draft press conference.
While the tag isn't signed just yet, the Cowboys will turn their attention to the 2026 NFL Draft to try and build other needs on their roster.
Apr. 18
3 p.m. -- The offseason often means not just a fresh start for the team as a whole, but also for players looking to change things for the coming season.
Oftentimes, that involves something as simple as changing a jersey number, and several incumbent Cowboys are currently working to get a new number assigned for 2026, but only two have been confirmed as of April 21: Donovan Ezeiruaku and Kenny Clark.
Ezeiruaku announced he will move to No. 6 next season, back to his Boston College number, and the Pro Bowl defensive tackle will take the number vacated by the trade of Osa Odighizuwa to the 49ers — No. 97.
That is the number Clark wore during his time with the Green Bay Packers but, originally, during his time with the UCLA Bruins.