Quinnen Williams 'definitely' wants to remain with Cowboys long-term

"It's just phenomenal to see the impact that my position, defensive tackle, is making," Williams said. "You always see the teams that're in the Super Bowl have d-tackles with Seattle, the Eagles and Kansas City in a few years. Those guys have been very effective and things like that. That's all I focus on, just focus on bringing an impact to this team, bringing an impact to this defense and trying to get this team going in the right direction so another d-tackle will be in the Super Bowl."

As for where Williams and the Cowboys are on talks, Williams says he leaves that work up to his representation.

"I truly don't know," Williams said. "I let them handle that. I'm just truly enjoying being here, I'm enjoying being on the Dallas Cowboys. First training camp, first time in Oxnard, first time kind of being in a sense where we can get better and trying to get better on defense, especially with the new guys coming in, with the new staff coming in."

Earlier in the offseason, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott made a note that Williams had never been to the playoffs in his career, and is motivated by wanting to make sure he gets to experience and play well in that environment. Conversely, Williams sees the work that Prescott and others puts in and wants to push himself and his defensive teammates to match the production of Dallas' offense.

"I want to win for not only me, myself personally, but guys like Dak Prescott who works his tail off and has been here 10 years and deserves a Super Bowl," Williams said. "And guys like CeeDee [Lamb], who's a five-time Pro Bowler and been here for five years, and who deserves a Super Bowl."

"You just see those things like that, and you just see how great they were last year, and the defense wasn't so great. It just urges me, personally, to get this defense together so the hard work that they put in won't just be going to waste anymore."

It's here in Oxnard where the work begins towards achieving that goal for Williams and his teammates. Over the course of the next three and a half weeks, Williams is taking it upon himself to help lead the defense to get to where they need to be in order to compete for a championship.