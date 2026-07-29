 Skip to main content
Advertising

Training Camp | 2026

Presented by

Quinnen Williams 'definitely' wants to remain with Cowboys long-term

Jul 29, 2026 at 05:26 PM
Author Image
Tommy Yarrish

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

07_29_26_ Quinnen Williams

OXNARD, Calif. – During the Cowboys' opening press conference on Tuesday, Cowboys COO/co-owner Stephen Jones said that Dallas would be interested in beginning conversations on an extension with Pro Bowl defensive tackle Quinnen Williams.

Williams, who is 28 and heading into his eighth overall NFL season and first full year with the Cowboys, said Wednesday that he would like to remain in Dallas long-term but is currently more focused on building the defense in Oxnard.

"For sure, man," Williams said when asked if he wanted to stay with the Cowboys long-term. "Especially being here with these guys, man. You've got a phenomenal group, a phenomenal staff, organization wise, it's unbelievable. And then having guys that you can call and lean on, like DeMarcus Ware is one of my guys, it's unbelievable man. Like I said, I'm not focused on no contract, I definitely want to be here for the long haul, I definitely would enjoy and love being here for the long haul, but I want to win, and that's kind of the only thing I'm really focused on."

When did Williams know he wanted to stick with the Cowboys long-term?

"When I got traded here…" Williams said. "When somebody believes in you, to know that, 'Okay, you're one of the guys I feel like you can help us win and help us achieve the goal that we always want to achieve.' So as soon as I got traded, I wanted to be here, I wanted to be here for the long haul. I didn't want to just come and play around, I want to be here and win, I want to win for the organization."

The defensive tackle market is one that's rapidly on the rise. Tennessee's Jeffery Simmons getting a three-year deal worth $35.3 million in AAV back in June, and Philadelphia's Jalen Carter becoming the highest-paid defensive tackle in NFL history on Tuesday with a four-year deal where he'll earn $38 million per year.  For Williams, it's been nice to see his position group's value grow over the years.

"It's just phenomenal to see the impact that my position, defensive tackle, is making," Williams said. "You always see the teams that're in the Super Bowl have d-tackles with Seattle, the Eagles and Kansas City in a few years. Those guys have been very effective and things like that. That's all I focus on, just focus on bringing an impact to this team, bringing an impact to this defense and trying to get this team going in the right direction so another d-tackle will be in the Super Bowl."

As for where Williams and the Cowboys are on talks, Williams says he leaves that work up to his representation.

"I truly don't know," Williams said. "I let them handle that. I'm just truly enjoying being here, I'm enjoying being on the Dallas Cowboys. First training camp, first time in Oxnard, first time kind of being in a sense where we can get better and trying to get better on defense, especially with the new guys coming in, with the new staff coming in."

Earlier in the offseason, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott made a note that Williams had never been to the playoffs in his career, and is motivated by wanting to make sure he gets to experience and play well in that environment. Conversely, Williams sees the work that Prescott and others puts in and wants to push himself and his defensive teammates to match the production of Dallas' offense.

"I want to win for not only me, myself personally, but guys like Dak Prescott who works his tail off and has been here 10 years and deserves a Super Bowl," Williams said. "And guys like CeeDee [Lamb], who's a five-time Pro Bowler and been here for five years, and who deserves a Super Bowl."

"You just see those things like that, and you just see how great they were last year, and the defense wasn't so great. It just urges me, personally, to get this defense together so the hard work that they put in won't just be going to waste anymore."

It's here in Oxnard where the work begins towards achieving that goal for Williams and his teammates. Over the course of the next three and a half weeks, Williams is taking it upon himself to help lead the defense to get to where they need to be in order to compete for a championship.

"As a competitor, I want to win it all," Williams said. "I've competed in this sport, I'm an ultimate competitor, and I want to win every single game if I can. I was bred to win from coach Saban, and doing things that we can do at [Alabama], and I want to bring the same mentality especially to this defense, because our offense has that mentality."

Day One in Oxnard | 2026

Take a look as the Dallas Cowboys take the field and the opening press conference for their first practice in Oxnard, Cali.

0E1A8129
1 / 31
0E1A7335
2 / 31
28 July 2026: Tad Carper and Head coach Brian Schottenheimer, co-owner Stephen Jones and owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys talk to the media at the opening press conference during training camp in Oxnard, California. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
3 / 31
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
29 July 2026: Views of the Dallas Cowboys during training camp in Oxnard, California. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
4 / 31
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2025 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
0D9A7961
5 / 31
0D9A7884
6 / 31
0D9A7965
7 / 31
0E1A6898
8 / 31
0E1A8291
9 / 31
0E1A7329
10 / 31
0E1A7843
11 / 31
28 July 2026: Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys talks to the media at the opening press conference during training camp in Oxnard, California. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
12 / 31
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
0E1A7903
13 / 31
29 July 2026: Views of the Dallas Cowboys during training camp in Oxnard, California. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
14 / 31
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2025 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
0E1A8168
15 / 31
28 July 2026: Head coach Brian Schottenheimer, co-owner Stephen Jones and owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys talk to the media at the opening press conference during training camp in Oxnard, California. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
16 / 31
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
29 July 2026: Preparation of the ractice fields of the Dallas Cowboys during training camp in Oxnard, California. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
17 / 31
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2025 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
29 July 2026: Views of the Dallas Cowboys during training camp in Oxnard, California. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
18 / 31
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2025 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
29 July 2026: Views of the Dallas Cowboys during training camp in Oxnard, California. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
19 / 31
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2025 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
29 July 2026: Views of the Dallas Cowboys during training camp in Oxnard, California. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
20 / 31
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2025 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
29 July 2026: Views of the Dallas Cowboys during training camp in Oxnard, California. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
21 / 31
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2025 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
29 July 2026: Views of the Dallas Cowboys during training camp in Oxnard, California. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
22 / 31
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2025 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
29 July 2026: Views of the Dallas Cowboys during training camp in Oxnard, California. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
23 / 31
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2025 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
29 July 2026: Views of the Dallas Cowboys during training camp in Oxnard, California. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
24 / 31
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2025 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
28 July 2026: Head coach Brian Schottenheimer, co-owner Stephen Jones and owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys talk to the media at the opening press conference during training camp in Oxnard, California. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
25 / 31
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
29 July 2026: Views of the Dallas Cowboys during training camp in Oxnard, California. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
26 / 31
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2025 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
28 July 2026: Head coach Brian Schottenheimer, co-owner Stephen Jones, and owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys talk to the media at the opening press conference during training camp in Oxnard, California. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
27 / 31
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
29 July 2026: Views of the Dallas Cowboys during training camp in Oxnard, California. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
28 / 31
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2025 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
29 July 2026: Views of the Dallas Cowboys during training camp in Oxnard, California. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
29 / 31
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2025 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
29 July 2026: Views of the Dallas Cowboys during training camp in Oxnard, California. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
30 / 31
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2025 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
28 July 2026: Head coach Brian Schottenheimer, co-owner Stephen Jones, owner Jerry Jones and Tad Carper of the Dallas Cowboys talk to the media at the opening press conference during training camp in Oxnard, California. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
31 / 31
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Tyler Guyton on competition, 2026 challenges: 'I want to be a better player'

The former first-round pick is far from naive about what the Cowboys need from him in 2026, and he's facing it all head-on.

news

Practice Points: Observations from first practice

After the first day of Cowboys practice, some news and notes from what happened on the field in Oxnard including how Caleb Downs performed on his first day, an injury to monitor and more.

news

Mick Shots: Opening camp impressions out west

After two losing seasons, the Cowboys are making training camp about the three C's — competition, communication and conditioning — as Brian Schottenheimer looks to build a tougher, more connected team ready to contend in 2026.

news

Pic 6: Schotty gives plan for Tyler Smith

As the Cowboys get ready for the first training camp practice, there are still plenty of headlines to cover - from the Cowboys' plan for Tyler Smith, the confidence in Christan Parker to the optimism that remains on the George Pickens situation.

news

Jerry Jones confident Cowboys can compete for a Super Bowl in 2026

After widespread changes on defense and with a high-powered offense returning, Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones is confident that Dallas can compete for a Super Bowl in 2026.

news

Jerry Jones: Cowboys willing to trade 'top pick' for added 'firepower' in 2026

The Gambler has the dice in his hands at the start of 2026 training camp in Oxnard, it appears, making it clear that the Cowboys are willing and able to roll them — right now.

news

Tyler Smith on position for 2026, 'realistic' Super Bowl goals

The Cowboys' All-Pro lineman began 2026 training camp by putting one question to bed while pushing another one back to center stage.

news

Cowboys enter 2026 training camp looking to 'put it all together'

After a 7-9-1 finish in 2025, the Cowboys are entering training camp in Oxnard, California this year looking to "put it all together," especially on defense ahead of the 2026 season.

news

Spagnola: Camping out to shoo away past ghosts

As Mickey Spagnola writes in his Friday column, the Cowboys will head to training camp with no current issues to deal with, although ghosts of the past could still be hanging overhead.

news

2026 Training Camp preview magazine now available

Get ready for the upcoming 2026 season with the Cowboys' official Training Camp Preview, your complete source for scouting reports, position breakdowns and more.

news

Official 2026 Cowboys training camp calendar, dates revealed

The complete schedule for Dallas Cowboys training camp in Oxnard has been revealed.

Advertising