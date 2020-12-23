Practice Pool Report: Status Of LVE, Woods; More

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys are back to practice Wednesday inside Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, getting ready for Sunday's home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
The below pool report was compiled by DallasCowboys.com staff:
"The Dallas Cowboys practiced in shells Wednesday inside Ford Center at The Star in Frisco. The following is from the open portion of practice:
Players not on the field:
- TE Blake Bell
- DT Antwaun Woods
- LB Leighton Vander Esch
- S Xavier Woods
- CB Rashard Robinson
RB Ezekiel Elliott did resistance training with the athletic training staff off to the side.
Note: the Cowboys signed CB Kemon Hall to the practice squad Wednesday."
Vander Esch (ankle), Antwaun Woods (ankle) and Xavier Woods (ribs) were injured in last Sunday's win over the 49ers. Elliott (calf) and Robinson (knee) did not play against San Francisco.
