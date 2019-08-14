Practice Recap: 5 Players Jerry Is Excited About 

"And I like Trysten. I think he's making the most of his opportunities," Jones said. "You certainly see that going against the kind of competition that he's going against is different for any of these college players but for him as well. So I like those guys right there."

Despite the injury to Luke Gifford, who will probably be out for a few weeks with a high-ankle sprain, the rookie made enough plays to get noticed, as has Tony Pollard.

"I like the Nebraska linebacker. I think he's showed up really good. And certainly 36," Jones said. "I don't want to put him on the spot but you don't have to be a trained eye to see that he's got a lot special. What is impressive is I don't know when I've seen a rookie come in and grasp his assignments and how to execute them. It's one thing to basically understand it in the classroom, but to go out and execute it on a full-speed level is impressive. He will go early for us – he will play early."

And Jones added wide receiver Jon'vea Johnson to the mix.

"I like what we've seen out there from this 81, the young receiver," Jones said. "I really like what he's into, I like the way he's competing. And I like that some of the veteran players are giving him a big' ol vote of confidence, 81. They like him, they think he's made of the right stuff."