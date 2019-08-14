Practice Recap: 5 Players Jerry Is Excited About 

Aug 13, 2019 at 09:00 PM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

Practice-Recap-5-Players-Jerry-Is-Excited-About-hero

OXNARD, Calif. – While Tuesday's practice was spirited, highlighted but several big plays on both sides of the ball, the attention shifted rather quickly after practice when owner Jerry Jones addressed a host of topics about his team.

But it wasn't just contract talk, Jones was asked about payers standing out and he named off four youngsters who have caught his eye here in these three weeks of camp.

"I've liked (Dorance) Armstrong," Jones said. "I think he's absolutely … the trick is as a young player to get as much out of every day, every rep you can. He's really impressed me."

Jones stayed on the defensive line to talk about his top pick – second-rounder Trysten Hill.

"And I like Trysten. I think he's making the most of his opportunities," Jones said. "You certainly see that going against the kind of competition that he's going against is different for any of these college players but for him as well. So I like those guys right there."

Despite the injury to Luke Gifford, who will probably be out for a few weeks with a high-ankle sprain, the rookie made enough plays to get noticed, as has Tony Pollard.

"I like the Nebraska linebacker. I think he's showed up really good. And certainly 36," Jones said. "I don't want to put him on the spot but you don't have to be a trained eye to see that he's got a lot special. What is impressive is I don't know when I've seen a rookie come in and grasp his assignments and how to execute them. It's one thing to basically understand it in the classroom, but to go out and execute it on a full-speed level is impressive. He will go early for us – he will play early."

And Jones added wide receiver Jon'vea Johnson to the mix.

"I like what we've seen out there from this 81, the young receiver," Jones said. "I really like what he's into, I like the way he's competing. And I like that some of the veteran players are giving him a big' ol vote of confidence, 81. They like him, they think he's made of the right stuff."

  • Two of the best catches of training camp occurred in the afternoon practice. Veteran tight end Jason Witten snagged a one-handed catch over the middle during 7-on-7. Running a crossing route, Witten just plucked the ball out of the air on the move.
  • On the final play of practice, cornerback Jourdan Lewis made arguably the best catch of camp, especially by a defensive player. On a goal-line drill from inside the 5, Lewis dove for a pass from Mike White and picked it off near the goal line. He quickly got up and raced to the other end zone.
  • Wide receivers Devin Smith had a couple of touchdown catches in the team period and Randall Cobb and Michael Gallup were impressive in the 1-on-1 drills.
  • At one point in the team period, the entire second-team defensive line was all rookies - Jalen Jelks, Ricky Walker, Daniel Wise and Joe Jackson. Second-round pick Trysten Hill worked with the starters with Maliek Collins sitting out.
  • Some familiar faces were on hand at practice on Tuesday. Longtime former O-line coach Hudson Houck was in attendance. Former Special teams linebacker Matt Vanderbeek (1993-94) was at the second practice, while former Rams head coach Mike Martz visited the morning practice. Martz was on the Lions staff with Rod Marinelli and coached Jon Kitna.

Related Content

news

Updates: Martin Among 12 Players on Injury Report 

Don't miss any of the action with our daily update, with news and notes and even more as the Cowboys get ready for the 2019 season.
news

Scout's Notebook: How The WR Battle Will Finish

As always, Bryan Broaddus came away with a lot of notes about Thursday night's 17-15 loss to Tampa Bay. Here are his thoughts from the Cowboys' preseason finale at AT&T Stadium. 
news

Jones Sees Scenario Where Elliott Misses Games

Will Ezekiel Elliott rejoin the Cowboys in time for the Sept. 8 season opener against the New York Giants?
news

Bubble Watch: 5 Players Who Helped Themselves

The Cowboys' preseason is over, and they'll start cutting their roster on Friday. They have until Saturday afternoon to trim the team to 53 players.
news

Eatman: Six Things We Learned Thursday Night

 I've never liked the term "meaningless" when talking about a football game, even the fourth preseason one when just a handful of players – if that – are going to be around after this weekend. 
news

Cowboys' Rookies Lose Preseason Finale to Bucs

The regular season is finally in sight, as the Cowboys' youngsters wrapped up the 2019 preseason in a 17-15 loss to Tampa Bay on Thursday night. 
news

These Guys Have Something To Play For Tonight 

While Thursday's game might be meaningless to some on the roster, these final four quarters of the preseason could make or break the careers of others. Here are some players to watch on both sides of the ball tonight. 
news

Rank'Em: Staff Predicts Cowboys' 53-Man Roster

From top to bottom, the staff writers have weighed in on the final 53-man roster, predicting all the way to the end, including a debate on the final 10 bubble players. 
news

Mick Shots: Offseason Hay Almost In The Barn

Camp is done. In a day, preseason will be completed.
news

Team Still "Open For Business" With Dak, Cooper

From the outside, it sure feels like the pressure is mounting.
news

Scout's Eye: Secondary Continues To Surge

Following the Cowboys' last practice of training camp, Bryan Broaddus came away impressed with what he saw from this young group of defensive backs.
news

Jerry Jones: No Deadline For Zeke Elliott Deal

Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones says there's no deadline in his mind regarding negotiations with running back Ezekiel Elliott on a new contract.
Advertising