Practice Recap: Frederick's Return & More

OXNARD, Calif. – Given the road he's traveled on, it's understandable that Travis Frederick doesn't feel fazed by this milestone.

Yes, Frederick participated in a padded practice for the first time in a year on Tuesday. Yes, it's a sign of significant progress since he was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré Syndrome last August. No one is trying to undersell that.

But consider the effects of GBS: weakness, numbness, and a loss of motor skills, among other things. Then consider the work Frederick has already done to get back to this point, and it makes sense that he's not particularly emotional about it.

"There have been days that have been emotional and feel like a huge step. Those days when I was able to hit my max on the squat, or when I PR'ed in the power clean," Frederick said. "Those days wondering whether or not I was going to be able to lift again, let alone hit my max numbers ever again --those days were emotional. But today's the day that I just got a chance to come back out and play football, and play football is something I've been doing since I was nine years old. So that's second nature."

Frederick was front and center once again as he returned to the field, directing the Cowboys' huddle and fitting in seamlessly alongside Zack Martin and Connor Williams. Even though he's been absent for a year, he said the muscle memory of the position came back with a quickness – especially now that he's healthy.

"When you don't have to think about it, that's when you can think about everything else that's going on," he said.

It's still going to be a process for the All-Pro. Frederick did not take part in the one-on-one aspect of practice, where offensive and defensive linemen take each other on in individual battles. He said that's got more to do with his offseason shoulder surgery than any lingering effects of GBS.

"Just trying to avoid one-on-one situations where things are kind of getting torqued in weird ways," he said. "We'll work back into the team and get used to that stuff first, and then probably work back into those drills."

That's another milestone, and there will be many other ones between now and the start of the regular season. Frederick recognizes that, which explains his pragmatic approach.

"There's going to be a lot of steps on the way back, and there's been a lot of steps on the way to where we are now. This is just another one," he said. "First preseason game is another one, the first time I play after halftime is another one. They're all very little steps, and you try and do what you do to take advantage of those opportunities."

For those of us watching from a distance, it's impressive nonetheless.

