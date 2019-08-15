Practice Recap: Wrapping Up The Oxnard Stretch

OXNARD, Calif. – Hawaii awaits.

The Cowboys will leave for Honolulu on Thursday in anticipation of Saturday's preseason matchup against the Rams, which will mark an end to the Oxnard leg of training camp.

Head coach Jason Garrett is pleased with the foundation they've set on the West Coast the last three weeks.

"I think it's been a great camp," he said. "I think it's been an extension of what we've done all offseason long. Our team is filled with guys who are committed, committed to be their best and committed to be a part of something special as a team. That's all fine and good to say that, but you've got to show it. They've shown it really since we've gotten together in April, the work they had done prior to that, the work they did through the offseason program and now through the first couple of weeks of camp.

"We have not had perfect days by any means, but there is no question the approach has been right."

Tuesday did not qualify as a perfect day. Garrett said the morning walkthrough lacked its typical focus and concentration. The afternoon practice was better.

Wednesday's session, the final open practice in Oxnard, was competitive as well.

"Guys are working hard to get better," Garrett said. "We've seen a lot of young players play in this camp. We're a young football team. We have a lot of rookies who have gotten great opportunities, some other guys, second- and third-year players who have played a lot of football for us. I think that's good. You've seen them grow day by day.