Practice Report: Aldon Working Through Neck Issue

FRISCO, Texas – Defensive end Aldon Smith didn't practice Wednesday because of a neck injury, but it doesn't sound like a major concern for Week 7 at Washington, per Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy.

"Aldon jammed his neck in the game (against Arizona). He's going to start in a limited basis today and we'll see how it goes," McCarthy said before Thursday's practice. "But I don't really expect it to be an issue."