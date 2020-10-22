Practice Report: Aldon Working Through Neck Issue

FRISCO, Texas – Defensive end Aldon Smith didn't practice Wednesday because of a neck injury, but it doesn't sound like a major concern for Week 7 at Washington, per Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy.
"Aldon jammed his neck in the game (against Arizona). He's going to start in a limited basis today and we'll see how it goes," McCarthy said before Thursday's practice. "But I don't really expect it to be an issue."
Smith leads the Cowboys with four sacks and trails only DeMarcus Lawrence in quarterback pressures with 15.
McCarthy said guard Zack Martin continues to move through the NFL's concussion protocol, but as of Thursday it remains to be seen if he'll be cleared for Sunday's game.
Left tackle Brandon Knight was the third player on Wednesday's injury report. He's expected to miss at least a couple weeks following knee surgery.