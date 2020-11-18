Practice Report: Crawford Back; Diggs To IR; More

Running back Ezekiel Elliott was dressed out Wednesday but worked with the athletic training staff during the portion open to the media, so it remains to be seen how much he'll practice. Elliott played against the Steelers in Week 9 despite being limited with a hamstring injury during the week. Defensive end Randy Gregory was not on the field during the open portion.

Wednesday marks the Cowboys' first regular practice in almost two weeks. The team canceled last Wednesday's bye-week practice due to the league's COVID-19 intensive protocol, working virtually before taking the weekend off. They held a 'mock game' walkthrough on Monday, head coach McCarthy said.

The Cowboys also started the 21-day practice window for offensive tackle Brandon Knight (knee; Reserve/Injured). Knight can be activated to the 53-man roster at any point during that 21-day period.