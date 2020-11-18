Practice Report: Crawford Back; Diggs To IR; More

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys officially activated defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford and quarterback Andy Dalton from the Reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday.
Crawford was placed on the list last week. He has appeared in all nine games this season as part of the defensive line rotation. Dalton had been on Reserve/COVID-19 and going through concussion protocol, but he's been cleared to return to practice.
Running back Ezekiel Elliott was dressed out Wednesday but worked with the athletic training staff during the portion open to the media, so it remains to be seen how much he'll practice. Elliott played against the Steelers in Week 9 despite being limited with a hamstring injury during the week. Defensive end Randy Gregory was not on the field during the open portion.
Wednesday marks the Cowboys' first regular practice in almost two weeks. The team canceled last Wednesday's bye-week practice due to the league's COVID-19 intensive protocol, working virtually before taking the weekend off. They held a 'mock game' walkthrough on Monday, head coach McCarthy said.
The Cowboys also started the 21-day practice window for offensive tackle Brandon Knight (knee; Reserve/Injured). Knight can be activated to the 53-man roster at any point during that 21-day period.
Rookie cornerback Trevon Diggs has been placed on the Reserve/Injured list. The second-round draft pick fractured a bone in his foot in the fourth quarter against the Steelers and will miss at least the next three weeks, per IR rules.