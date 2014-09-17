 Skip to main content
Practice Report: Scandrick & Spencer Return; Romo Sits Out

Sep 17, 2014 at 03:14 AM
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

IRVING, Texas -  On the day the Cowboys get Orlando Scandrick and Anthony Spencer back on the practice field and wearing pads for Wednesday's practice, the club had a few other key members of the team not participating.

Most notably, Tony Romo was not at the early portion of Wednesday's practice and it appeared he would sit out the entire session. Romo has been dealing with the back issues all offseason and in training camp he would sporadically miss practice to rest. But during the regular season, Romo had not missed practices in the first two weeks. 

Also not on the field was linebacker Rolando McClain, who has also had some lingering minor issues in the past but nothing reported from Sunday's game. McClain had one of his best games of his career, with 10 tackles, a sack and an interception in the Cowboys' 26-10 win over the Titans.

Dez Bryant left Sunday's game briefly with a shoulder injury but returned to catch 10 passes for 103 yards and a score. He was on the field but not in pads, working off to the side with the strength coaches. [embedded_ad]

And that's probably along the lines of what Spencer will do during this practice. Head coach Jason Garrett said before practice he anticipated Spencer wouldn't be with the rest of the team during drills. Still, making his first appearance on the field after undergoing microfracture surgery a year ago is an encouraging sign.

As for Scandrick, who was reinstated by the NFL after his suspension was changed from four games to two, it's likely he will be able to play Sunday in St. Louis. Garrett didn't go as far to say the veteran cornerback would play but indicated he was in good shape and seemed like Scandrick would pick up where he left off.

Running back Joseph Randle did not practice Wednesday. He had a big collision late in Sunday's game and was held out to monitor concussion-like symptoms.

