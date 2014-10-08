 Skip to main content
Practice Squad Moves Include Signing Preseason Standout WR

Oct 07, 2014 at 10:50 PM
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

IRVING, Texas - The Cowboys made a couple of roster moves to the practice squad this week, including the re-signing of a training camp standout.

The club brought back wide receiver LaRon Bryd, who was recently cut by the Browns. Byrd, who spent all of the offseason and camp with Dallas, was cut just before the start of the regular season. He was claimed by the Browns, but played in just one game.

In the preseason, Byrd had seven catches for 103 yards and a touchdown for the Cowboys.

To make room for Byrd, the Cowboys waived wide receiver Tim Benford, who was in his third season on the practice squad.

The Cowboys also re-signed linebacker Keith Smith for the third time. Smith has been moved up to the active roster twice in the last three weeks to fill special teams needs. After playing this last week against the Texans, Smith was cut on Monday.

The Cowboys' 10-man practice squad: [embedded_ad]

WR Reggie Dunn
WR LaRon Byrd
S Micah Pellerin
DE Michael Sam
DE Kenneth Boatright
G Rishaw Johnson
OT John Wetzel
RB Ryan Williams
FB Nikita Whitlock
LB Keith Smith

