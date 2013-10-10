Practice Update: Austin Looking Likely To Play; LB Still Out





IRVING, Texas – The Cowboys could be adding yet another explosive weapon to an offense that was rather dynamic on Sunday.

Miles Austin practiced for the second straight day and it appears the veteran wide receiver should be able to play Sunday night against the Redskins after missing two straight games with another hamstring injury.

"I thought he did some good things. He seemed comfortable," head coach Jason Garrett said. "He'd been running well the last couple of days. He got through practice for the most part fairly healthy."

The Cowboys racked up 522 offensive yards, including 506 by the pass with three different receivers going over 100 yards.

Austin suffered the injury near the end of the Cowboys' 31-7 win over the Rams on Sept. 22. Austin missed the last two games and all practices leading up to the week. So the fact he's been able to practice on Wednesday and Thursday of this week is a good sign he'll back.

In other news and notes of practice:

Linebacker Justin Durant (groin) and defensive end Edgar Jones (groin) didn't appear to practice in full with the team. Both players were on the field with jerseys but no helmets. After the stretching period, they both went to the side field for rehab work.

Jason Hatcher (shoulder) and Dwayne Harris (hip) were both limited on Wednesday and could have the same status for Thursday.

Lance Dunbar (hamstring) was not out on the field for the media-availability part of practice.

Joseph Randle is likely to get any reps for a second-team running back in Dunbar's place. However, the Cowboys haven't even given starter DeMarco Murray a heavy load of carries, so it's unlikely the backup tailback will be a factor come Sunday night.