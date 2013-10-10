Practice Update: Austin Looking Likely To Play; LB Still Out

Oct 10, 2013 at 03:57 AM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

austin_101013_650.jpg


IRVING, Texas – The Cowboys could be adding yet another explosive weapon to an offense that was rather dynamic on Sunday.

Miles Austin practiced for the second straight day and it appears the veteran wide receiver should be able to play Sunday night against the Redskins after missing two straight games with another hamstring injury.

"I thought he did some good things. He seemed comfortable," head coach Jason Garrett said. "He'd been running well the last couple of days. He got through practice for the most part fairly healthy."

The Cowboys racked up 522 offensive yards, including 506 by the pass with three different receivers going over 100 yards.

Austin suffered the injury near the end of the Cowboys' 31-7 win over the Rams on Sept. 22. Austin missed the last two games and all practices leading up to the week. So the fact he's been able to practice on Wednesday and Thursday of this week is a good sign he'll back.

In other news and notes of practice: [embedded_ad]

  • Linebacker Justin Durant (groin) and defensive end Edgar Jones (groin) didn't appear to practice in full with the team. Both players were on the field with jerseys but no helmets. After the stretching period, they both went to the side field for rehab work.
  • Jason Hatcher (shoulder) and Dwayne Harris (hip) were both limited on Wednesday and could have the same status for Thursday.
  • Lance Dunbar (hamstring) was not out on the field for the media-availability part of practice.
  • Joseph Randle is likely to get any reps for a second-team running back in Dunbar's place. However, the Cowboys haven't even given starter DeMarco Murray a heavy load of carries, so it's unlikely the backup tailback will be a factor come Sunday night.
  • Hall of Famer and former Steelers great "Mean" Joe Greene was at Thursday's practice as a guest of Cowboys consultant Calvin Hill. Greene visited with defensive line coach Rod Marinelli for a few minutes before practice.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Sorting Out The Slot Receiver Situation? Deion Sanders On Dez Bryant?

news

5 Points Blue: D-Ware Sees "Maturity" From Taco; Now Seeks Consistency

news

AFC South Matchup Provides Cowboys A Glimpse Of This Top Young Safety

news

Top 10: With Witten & Dez Gone, Who Has Most Games Played With Cowboys?

news

Helman: Could The Cowboys Make Some Unprecedented Decisions With Their WRs?

news

Mailbag: Where Is Dan Bailey's Confidence? Who Handles Byron's Old Role?

news

Mailbag: Trying The Supplemental Draft? Favorable Looks In The Passing Game?

news

Top 10: Too Early To Predict Secondary? Writers Rank 10 DBs for 2018 Roster

news

CowBuzz: What The Players Are Saying After Week 2 Of OTA Workouts

news

Cowboys Will Face One Of The League's Most Underrated TE's In 2018

news

Mailbag: Confidence In The Run Defense? Dak's Comfort Level During OTAs?

news

Cowboys Officially Announce 2018 Training Camp Practice Schedule

Advertising