Practice Update: Dez Not Practicing; Ware Makes Return





ARLINGTON, Texas - For a couple of reasons, the Cowboys moved practice indoors Wednesday to AT&T stadium in preparations for Sunday's game with the Saints.

But a few key players were not included, highlighted by the absence of wide receiver Dez Bryant, who was a surprise no-show. Early reports indicate tightness in his back.

Other players not in attendance were Jason Hatcher (stinger), cornerback Morris Claiborne [embedded_ad] (hamstring), wide receiver Miles Austin (hamstring) and safety J.J. Wilcox (knee).

One player back to practice was DeMarcus Ware, who has missed the last three games with a quad strain. Ware could be limited when the team releases the official injury report later in he day.

One new face on the field was defensive tackle Everett Dawkins, who signed with the team Wednesday. Dawkins, who joined the team from Minnesota's practice squad, is wearing No. 90.