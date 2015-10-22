Practice Update: Hardy Sits Out; Dez Gets Conditioning Work & More

IRVING, Texas – While the Cowboys are getting relatively healthy as a team, there were some noticeable absences during practice on Thursday at Valley Ranch.
The most surprising no-show, at least from the portion of practice open to the media, was defensive end Greg Hardy, who has an illness. The Cowboys' team officials didn't sound too concerned with his availability for Sunday's game with the Giants despite him not practicing Thursday.
Hardy had a quite a season and Cowboys debut against the Patriots two weeks ago with two sacks and five quarterback pressures.
One player who did make his way on the field was Dez Bryant, who came out to work on his conditioning drills. Bryant has yet to actually practice with the team but at least came out in his uniform, shells and helmet. His status for Sunday remains unclear but with each day he doesn't practice in the team period or even individual drills, it's looking more unlikely that he will play this week.
Bryant suffered the fracture foot in Week 1 against the Giants and has missed the last four games.
- Safety Danny McCray was excused from Thursday's practice with a personal matter.
- Defensive tackle David Irving was also not at practice during the media portion.
- Tight end James Hanna was listed as limited for Wednesday's practice, and could get the same designation for Thursday, but was on the field running through the individual drills.
- Wide receiver Brice Butler, who missed the last game with a hamstring injury, also seems ready to play this week and got some first-team reps, opposite of Terrance Williams.
- Rookie offensive tackle Chaz Green got some conditioning work in on the side practice field. The third-round pick remains on the PUP (Physically Unable to Perform) list which stems from hip surgery he had this offseason. If he were healthy, Green could be eligible to play this week, but it appears the Cowboys will utilize these next two weeks to see if he can return to practice.