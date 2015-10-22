Practice Update: Hardy Sits Out; Dez Gets Conditioning Work & More

IRVING, Texas – While the Cowboys are getting relatively healthy as a team, there were some noticeable absences during practice on Thursday at Valley Ranch.

The most surprising no-show, at least from the portion of practice open to the media, was defensive end Greg Hardy, who has an illness. The Cowboys' team officials didn't sound too concerned with his availability for Sunday's game with the Giants despite him not practicing Thursday.

Hardy had a quite a season and Cowboys debut against the Patriots two weeks ago with two sacks and five quarterback pressures.

One player who did make his way on the field was Dez Bryant, who came out to work on his conditioning drills. Bryant has yet to actually practice with the team but at least came out in his uniform, shells and helmet. His status for Sunday remains unclear but with each day he doesn't practice in the team period or even individual drills, it's looking more unlikely that he will play this week.

Bryant suffered the fracture foot in Week 1 against the Giants and has missed the last four games.