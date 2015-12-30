Practice Update: La'el Collins, Greg Hardy, Devin Street Absent On Wed.

IRVING, Texas – Two starters were absent from the proceedings as the Cowboys readied themselves for the final game of the regular season.

The Cowboys went through their first practice of Week 17 on Wednesday, and they were without the duo of Greg Hardy and La'el Collins. Wide receiver Devin Street was also absent, as he is still going through concussion protocol after hitting his head in last week's loss to Buffalo.

Hardy is battling an illness, which hasn't been an uncommon problem around the Cowboys' locker room in recent weeks. Cole Beasley was also limited by the same problem last week. Hardy recorded three tackles and a half-sack against the Bills on Sunday.

Collins made the 11th start of his rookie season last week, but he was absent with an ankle problem on Wednesday. The Cowboys' season-opening starter at left guard, Ron Leary, has been available behind Collins for much of the season and would presumably start Sunday if the rookie is unavailable.

Elsewhere, the Cowboys did have some added participation in their defensive backfield. Morris Claiborne attended practice on Wednesday after missing the last two games with a hamstring injury. Claiborne was a limited participant in practice for two days last week, but the Cowboys ultimately ruled him out of action.