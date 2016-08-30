Practice Update: Lee Sitting Out With Knee Injury; Preparing For First Cuts

"If he practices, it'll be on a limited basis," Garrett said.

Lee missed the entire offseason program after undergoing an arthroscopic procedure on his knee. Garrett said he wasn't sure if the current injury was related to that procedure.

Meanwhile, the rest of the roster underwent what resembled a Friday practice, with the preseason finale against Houston looming in just two days. Players wore shoulder pads and helmets with shorts.

The Cowboys have to meet the first of two cut deadlines at the conclusion of practice. By 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, they must trim their roster to 75 from their current tally of 84.

It seems a bit odd that NFL teams have to cut up to 25 players just two days before the preseason finale, and it's something Garrett said is an annual topic of discussion around the league.