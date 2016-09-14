Practice Update: No Major Injury Issues From Previous Game; New DE Practices

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys had a few injury setbacks from Sunday's loss to the Giants, but it didn't seem noticeable on Wednesday, the first official practice of the week as the team prepares for Sunday's game in Washington.

Of the 53 players on the roster, only two were not on the field, and neither was a surprise. Quarterback Tony Romo continues to sit out as he lets his broken bone in his back heal, while linebacker Mark Nzeocha missed another practice with a strained Achilles.

Players such as Tyron Smith (neck/stinger), Cole Beasley (neck) and Orlando Scandrick (hamstring) were all on the field for the early portion of Wednesday's practice. Later in the day, the Cowboys will release the official injury report, which might show some or all of those players were limited in practice.