Practice Update: No Major Injury Issues From Previous Game; New DE Practices

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys had a few injury setbacks from Sunday's loss to the Giants, but it didn't seem noticeable on Wednesday, the first official practice of the week as the team prepares for Sunday's game in Washington.
Of the 53 players on the roster, only two were not on the field, and neither was a surprise. Quarterback Tony Romo continues to sit out as he lets his broken bone in his back heal, while linebacker Mark Nzeocha missed another practice with a strained Achilles.
Players such as Tyron Smith (neck/stinger), Cole Beasley (neck) and Orlando Scandrick (hamstring) were all on the field for the early portion of Wednesday's practice. Later in the day, the Cowboys will release the official injury report, which might show some or all of those players were limited in practice.
- For the first time since the second week of camp, rookie defensive end Charles Tapper practiced in pads. Tapper has battled a back injury but appear to be getting closer to returning to the field. That doesn't mean he will actually play as the Cowboys could designate Tapper as an inactive player on game days, regardless of injury.
- Newly-signed defensive end Ryan Davis was on the practice field, sporting No. 75. Last week, Tapper was in that number but switched to No. 99. Davis has played 38 games in four years with the Jaguars, posting 11.5 career sacks.
- Davis took the vacant spot on the roster previously filled by cornerback Dax Swanson, who was waived on Monday to make room for Randy Gregory's one-day spot on the roster. Gregory has been moved to the Reserve/Suspended list.
- On the practice squad, the Cowboys signed cornerback Sammy Seamster and released rookie tight end Austin Traylor.