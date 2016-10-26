Practice Update: Tony Romo Throwing At Practice, Tyron Smith Returns; More

FRISCO, Texas – He wasn't in uniform, but Tony Romo took the field Wednesday for the Cowboys' Wednesday morning practice – and it did not go unnoticed.

The Cowboys' veteran quarterback was on field playing catch and talking to teammates at the start of practice, marking the first time he has been present during the media portion of practice since training camp. As might be expected, it set off a flurry of conversation and activity among reporters and photographers.

It'd be smart to again stress that Romo did not actually take part in practice. He was dressed out in gym clothes, not pads. But he did participate in individual drills and warm ups, lobbing passes to receivers and going through footwork with running backs.

It remains to be seen when Romo will officially return to practice full-time, as he continues his recovery from a broken vertebrae. But it certainly counts as a development to see him return to the field with the team, which he had not done in roughly two months.

Elsewhere, Tyron Smith returned to the practice field after sitting out on Monday. Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said he was hopeful the All-Pro tackle would go through individual drills – so it remains to be seen how much he will do. Smith has been coping with a back injury for much of the past month, though it hasn't prevented him from playing in the last two games.

Defensive end Ryan Davis came to practice, but he wasn't in uniform, instead sporting shorts and a jersey. Davis participated in Monday's practice, so it's currently unclear what the issue is.