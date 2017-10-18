Practice Update: Tyron Smith Absent On Wed.; Sean Lee Participating

FRISCO, Texas -- The Cowboys were missing just one player when they took the field for their first practice of Week 6 on Wednesday.

Tyron Smith was absent for the open portion of practice, as he continues to work his way through a back injury. The issue has been bothering Smith for roughly two weeks, and Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said he is still working on it.

"We don't anticipate Tyron doing much in practice today," Garrett said. "But we certainly are hopeful that he'll do something as the week goes on."

That more or less follows the routine that Smith was on heading into that Oct. 8 loss to Green Bay. The All-Pro tackle was limited throughout the week, but he suited up to play against the Packers. As he has said multiple times since the start of training camp, Garrett said the problem isn't related to the injury that forced Smith out of two games last season.