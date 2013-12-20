Practice Update: Williams Returns, Carr Still Out Sick

Dec 20, 2013 at 01:12 AM
18-Helman_Dave-HS
David Helman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

williams_122013_650.jpg


IRVING, Texas – Terrance Williams practiced for the first time this week during the Cowboys' Friday morning workout.

The rookie wide receiver had been missing from team practice since Cowboys coach Jason Garrett revealed Wednesday he had suffered a hamstring injury during last week's loss to Green Bay.

Williams is the 12th different Dallas player to appear on the injury report with a hamstring injury this season. But after missing Wednesday and Thursday's practices to do rehab work, he was back with the offense and catching passes on Friday.

The Cowboys' starting defensive ends, DeMarcus Ware and George Selvie, were also at practice Friday after being limited on Thursday. It remains to be seen whether they will be full or limited participants.

Brandon Carr missed the Friday session, as he continues to battle an illness. Garrett said the Cowboys sent Carr home on Thursday to convalesce, but he was back at Valley Ranch on Friday and watched practice from the team's trainers' offices.

