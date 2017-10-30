Prescott Keeps The Chains Moving For Cowboys' Water-Logged Offense

The weather didn't hold, to say the least. The Cowboys came out of halftime to much heavier rainfall, and it stayed that way through the rest of a soggy divisional slugfest.

Given the slick conditions and their second half lead, the Cowboys didn't show a ton of interest in airing the ball out, and they certainly didn't have to. While Ezekiel Elliott rumbled for 150 yards on the day, Prescott completed just 5-of-12 passes for 38 yards after halftime.

"The ball gets slippery, the ball gets heavy," Prescott said. "The refs tell you they're doing the best they can. But the balls feel a lot heavier, and they know it as well as anybody. It's tough, but you've got to fight through it. It's football."

To his credit, though, most of Prescott's second half completions seemed to come at the most crucial moments. Three of them helped convert crucial third downs -- a four-yard pass to Cole Beasley on 3rd-and-3 and a seven-yard pass to Ryan Switzer on 3rd-and-6 helped move the chains on eventual scoring drives.

Later, in the game's final moments, his five-yard completion to Dez Bryant on 3rd-and-4 helped the Cowboys bleed the fourth quarter clock down to 1:05 before punting the ball away.[embeddedad0]

Even if it was only a handful of plays, it was enough to get out of the monsoon with a win. The Cowboys ran for 169 yards as a team, they forced three turnovers and they limited the miscues as best they could.

Given the circumstances, it was a performance Prescott will readily accept.