Prescott's Undefeated, No-Interception Month Earns Him NFC Rookie Honor

Dec 01, 2016 at 01:37 AM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

With four straight wins in November, pushing the Cowboys' streak up to a franchise-best 10 straight games, it should come as no surprise that quarterback Dak Prescott has won NFC Offensive Rookie of the Month for his performances last month.

Prescott not only engineered the Cowboys to a 4-0 record, but had a 125.4 quarterback rating in that span, leading all other players for November.

In completing 73.1 percent of his passes, Prescott also threw nine touchdown passes to no interceptions.

When the schedule came out back in April, two games that seemed to be a tough stretch for the Cowboys, regardless of the quarterback, were consecutive games against the AFC North opponents Pittsburgh and Baltimore. But in those two games, Prescott not only led his team to a pair of wins, but became the first rookie in NFL history to pass for at least 300 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions in consecutive games.

With three more games of a QB rating over 100.0, Prescott now has nine such games this season, tying him with Russell Wilson for the most by a rookie quarterback in one season.

Before this year, the Cowboys had just two previous winners for this award in Julius Jones (2004) and DeMarco Murray (2011).

Now, the Cowboys have had two in consecutive months as Ezekiel Elliott won this award for October and now Prescott for November.

