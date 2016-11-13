Prescott Shows Poise Over Pittsburgh Noise With Yet Another Winning TD Drive

Nov 13, 2016 at 04:13 PM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

PITTSBURGH – In his 177th career start, Ben Roethlisberger had just recaptured the lead over the Cowboys with a 13-year veteran type of play: a fake spike and throw to All-Pro receiver Antonio Brown into the end zone.

Trailing the Pittsburgh Steelers 30-29, what went through Dak Prescott's mind in the final minute of his ninth career start?

"Forty seconds is a lot of time, especially with three timeouts," he said. "Just saying over and over and over, 'We do this in practices every Thursday, 40 seconds and three timeouts.'"

What about the largest crowd in Pittsburgh history (67,737), most of them in Steelers gear, screaming at him?

"It's really all just noise," he said.

Poise over noise. Prescott isn't any ordinary rookie quarterback. Then again, that much has become as clear as the supermoon over Pittsburgh on Sunday night.

With a cool, calm and clutch final touchdown drive, he earned his eighth straight victory in his first and only stretch as an NFL starter – tying Kyle Orton (Chicago, 2005) and trailing only Roethlisberger (13 in 2004) for the most consecutive wins by a rookie quarterback in NFL history.

Ezekiel Elliott's 32-yard touchdown run with nine seconds left capped the Cowboys' deciding five-play, 75-yard drive in a 35-30 victory at Heinz Field. Prescott went 3-of-4 on the drive with three straight completions for 28 yards before Elliott's run. The final two went to tight end Jason Witten, and a 15-yard facemask penalty on Pittsburgh put the Cowboys in range for a score.

"What he was able to do on that drive was outstanding," Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett said. "He showed great poise in the pocket with people all around him, standing in there and delivering throws. He was outstanding.

"It's contagious throughout our team. Guys believed in him. Everyone believed in each other. We executed the way we needed to, to win the game."

Prescott (22-of-32, 319 yards, 2 touchdowns, 0 interceptions) posted a 121.7 passer rating, making him the first rookie in NFL history to have seven starts with a 100-plus rating in his team's first nine games of a season.

Like the Cowboys' Oct. 30 overtime win over the Philadelphia Eagles, Prescott faced adversity – mainly in the form of pass rush – for much of the game.

On the third play from scrimmage, the Steelers forced a sack/fumble that led to an early touchdown. At halftime, excluding his screen pass that Elliott took 83 yards for a touchdown, Prescott was 7-of-14 for 75 yards.

He seemed to settle in by the third quarter and delivered a 50-yard touchdown pass to Dez Bryant that regained a 23-18 lead.

But, like his touchdown pass to Witten in overtime two weeks ago, Prescott's most important plays were at crunch time.

"I just thought he was remarkable," Garrett said. "I thought he was great throughout the game dealing with different situations and then particularly at the end of the game. He made plays when he needed to make them. He did that a number of different times throughout the ball game to keep us in the game, and then certainly at the end of the game."

At 8-1, the Cowboys have the best record in the NFL. At 8-1, Prescott is off to the best start of any Cowboys rookie quarterback ever.

What's going through his mind after win No. 8 in a row?

"We have to go and get another one," he said.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Dan Quinn scheduled for multiple second interviews

The interest in Dan Quinn for head coaching vacancies around the league is rising as he lands multiple second interviews.
news

Spagnola: Jerry steadfastly ignores noisy grain

Owner Jerry Jones didn't let the outside noise affect his decision to stick with Mike McCarthy, writes Mickey Spagnola. Accountability is shared by many with all knowing there is much work to be done.
news

Dak has daily method for push toward Super Bowl

When the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott take the field to battle the Green Bay Packers, and it'll be the next step in a mission the QB started long ago, with daily reminders.
news

Practice Points: Big birthday performance for Dak 

On his 30th birthday, Dak Prescott had a nice day at practice on Saturday, one of the few practice points from the staff writers. 
news

Podcast schedule resumes with big changes 

Football is back in Oxnard, which means the podcasts are back as well, with big changes to the lineup this season. 
news

Tyler Smith Plans to be "Comfortable at Both Spots" 

Whether it's left tackle or left guard – positions Tyler Smith started at one point last season – the second-year lineman says he must be ready to play either position.
news

Mailbag: Will Dennis Houston Get A Shot at WR?

Could this be the time when Dennis Houston gets a real shot to make a difference at the wide receiver position? 
news

Sergio Perez Makes Lap Around The Star

Formula 1 superstar Sergio Perez made a recent visit to The Star in Frisco, where he got a tour from Isaac Alarcon.  
news

Battle Lines: How Youth, Depth Can Help TE Group

The tight end group is the youngest position group in the building, but the ceiling remains high for some of the most versatile players on the team.
news

Mailbag: A Place For Simi Fehoko in WR Room?

There was some excitement for Simi Fehoko last year before he got hurt. Any word on his progress this offseason? 
news

Spagnola: When Micah Talks, We All Should Listen

As @Spags52 writes in his Friday column, when Micah Parsons says things like he's going to play eight positions, we should listen.
news

Battle Lines: Still Questions to Answer at QB

Our daily position series focuses on the quarterbacks, from everything from Dak's progress to the backup spots and more. 
Advertising