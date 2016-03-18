Pro Day Tour: Cal QB Jared Goff Quells Doubts At Workout Session

*(Throughout the spring, DallasCowboys.com will be providing live reports from NFL Pro Days at college campuses around the country. On Friday, Alaina Getzenberg of The Daily Californian was in attendance at Cal to watch high-profile quarterback prospect Jared Goff work out for NFL scouts.)

This story also appeared Friday on The Daily Californian's website, www.dailycal.org.*

BERKELEY, Calif. -- Jared Goff made his return to Memorial Stadium on Friday, but it wasn't for another practice or Cal football game. This time, it was in preparation to move on to the next phase of his career.

And his hands aren't as small as they say.

Measuring in at nine and one-eighth inches, the size of his appendages were only one-eighth of an inch more than they were just a few weeks prior, but for some teams, it has the potential to make a difference.

"They got me a new measuring tape that's made for small hands," Goff joked.

Overall, Goff's performance at the event, where all 32 teams were present, was somewhat of a spectacle. The quarterback threw 69 total passes, completing 61 of them to receivers that included former teammates Bryce Treggs, Kenny Lawler and running back Daniel Lasco. Two of Goff's incompletions were drops.

Goff also had to deal with a surprise at the end of the day as Browns' quarterback coach Pep Hamilton doused the ball with water to see if Goff would be able to throw it under varied conditions. He was able to throw just fine, completing all but one throw, which was dropped by a receiver, in addition to his final throw of the day — a 45-yard bomb.

"Growing up in California, they probably wanted to see that. That makes sense. But at the same time, I've played in cold weather before and I wouldn't be the first quarterback from California to cold weather, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers are doing pretty well, so they've been able to do it."

Overall, Goff had a strong day, throwing some nice, longer passes down the field and showed off a variety of drop-backs and throws, but also occasionally overthrew his receivers.

The head coaches of the Browns and 49ers — Hue Jackson and Chip Kelly, respectively — were in attendance, in addition to a hybrid of coaches, scouts and GMs.

The idea of staying with the local team, who holds the seventh overall pick, isn't lost on Goff, however.

"I think it would be great. It would be a really cool thing," Goff said. "Growing up a fan of them, it would be awesome, but I would be more than happy to play anywhere."

Treggs also had an impressive outing after not being invited to the combine, running a 4.39 in the 40-yard dash and finishing 16 bench presses.

The 2016 NFL Draft will take place in Chicago from Apr. 28-30.