Pro Day Tour: Miller & Elliott Stand Out At Star-Studded Ohio State Workouts

Who Else Stood Out: Bosa looked really smooth for much of his drill work, and Jones only had a handful of incompletions among the 82 passes he threw under the direction of QB guru George Whitfield. Offensive tackle Taylor Decker was also impressive in the drills portion, and Thomas might have improved his stock with his faster 40 time and his work during Jones' throwing session. That's also an area where Elliott shined, as he was able to showcase his receiving ability out of the backfield.

What They Said:

Elliott on if he feels he's worth a top-15 pick:

"I think I show versatility at the running back position and I'm a guy you can leave on the field all three downs. But I wouldn't say I deserve to be a top-15 pick – that's not my decision. All I can do is go out there and show my ability and I think I did a great job of that."

Elliott on the possibility of playing for the Cowboys:

"It would be an honor to be drafted so high to such a great organization. I just tend to focus on the things that I can control and that's how hard I train and how I look when I come out here for these workouts. That's what I want to work on, and I'll let the rest handle itself."

Miller on if teams are questioning his limited experience at wide receiver:

"No, I don't think so. I think I answered them at the Senior Bowl, the Combine and here."

Jones on his throwing session:

"That was one of my main focus points of today, showing touch and accuracy. I don't think anyone in their right mind would question my arm strength."

Jones on not being able to throw at the Combine:

"I've never been hurt and had to sit out before. It was a terrible feeling seeing guys you want to compete against – and want to build relationships with, but you want to compete at the highest level – and not being able to go through the drills, it sucked. I'm glad for my (physical therapy) guy. I got PT right when I got back, and he got right on top of it."

Thomas on his performance:

"I thought I did decent, some things I could still improve on. But I'm going to keep improving and take the coaching I get and work on it."

Perry on his Pro Day showing:

"I think the big thing is making sure I'm on top of my workouts and taking care of my body and having all that stuff together. I think I had a pretty good day. I got some good feedback and my workouts looked pretty good."

Safety Tyvis Powell on Cardale Jones:

"A kid that can make all the throws and a winner. He's a winner. I mean at the end of the day Cardale's the only quarterback in this class that's 11-0 and has not lost a game. You can't beat that with a bat."

What Others Said:

Bosa's father John on the difference in Joey's Combine and Pro Day performances:

"When I watched him at the Combine I could see in his face a lot of stress and he looked tired. I think he looked great today. Obviously he's in his home so he's very comfortable here, but he looked different. He looked great in the drills. I don't know the times as far as the 40s but I think he looked a lot better. He's just happy because he's the toughest critic of himself and he wanted to come out and redo everything."

Elliott's father Stacy on the possibility of Ezekiel being drafted by Dallas:

"Dallas is called America's Team, you know, and The Ohio State is kind of like that brand on the college level. It would be a wonderful opportunity for Zeke to play for any team, but definitely Dallas is a nice place. I think with that offensive line he could really showcase his talent."

Meyer on Jones' throwing session:

"I was worried about him because the hamstring is a big part of throwing the ball. But he has been getting treatment and he has handled himself like a pro and I am proud of him. I thought he had a good day."

Jones' high school coach Ted Ginn Sr. on watching him throw at Pro Day:

"Just to see him doing his thing and being in command and aware of everything around him… he was so polished. I just felt really good. I think about where we've come from ever since he was 9 years old, and just to see him perform and take command, it was just amazing for me."