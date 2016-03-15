Pro Day Tour: Myles Jack Limited At UCLA Workout; Bruins WR Stands Out

(Throughout the spring, DallasCowboys.com will be providing live reports from NFL Pro Days at college campuses around the country. Matthew Joye, sports writer for the UCLA Daily Bruin, was on campus as star linebacker Myles Jack, among other Bruins prospects, worked out for representatives from all 32 NFL teams.)
LOS ANGELES-- Myles Jack may have taken the field for UCLA Pro Day on Tuesday, but the full Myles Jack wasn't there.
"I'd say I'm about 80 (percent)," Jack told reporters after his workout.
Jack said that no matter how healthy he was, it was important to come out and show that he could compete. The former UCLA linebacker is still recovering from a torn meniscus that he suffered during practice last September; he was cleared to move laterally just last week.
"It was so apparent to come out and show myself, show face, and move around a little bit," Jack said. "Just to show people that it's not like a myth or an urban legend or anything."
Though Jack showed his face on Tuesday, he will wait a couple more weeks before running his 40-yard dash. The tentative date set for Jack's 40-yard dash is April 1, during a personal workout on UCLA's campus.
"I'll be fine by (April 1)," Jack said. "I just got cleared to run January 22nd, after not running for four months. So it's a process."
What Jack showcased on Tuesday were his jumping abilities and lateral footwork. Jack's vertical leap – 40 inches – was the most impressive part of his workout. The 40-inch vertical would have tied for the best mark set by a linebacker at this year's NFL Combine. He also notched a 10-foot-4 in the broad jump, though his goals are loftier.
"My broad was a 10-4 – I was jumping that I think my freshman year in college," Jack said. "So it's way better numbers that I can post, I just have to keep moving through this injury."
The weak point of Jack's workout appeared to be his fluidity in linebacker drills – particularly with regards to lateral movement. Tuesday marked the first time that Jack had participated in full-speed linebacker drills since his injury last September.
"You know, he had a little hitch," said UCLA football coach Jim Mora. "(But) shoot, he had a 40-inch vertical jump, so I think he's pretty well recovered. It's just the change-of-direction stuff."
Overall, Jack gave himself an 'OK' grade for the day. For now, he's just going to get back to work with his trainer in Tempe, Ariz., and get ready for his personal workout at UCLA on April 1.
"I thought it was an 'OK' day for me," Jack said. "It's going to take time. ... I got cleared to be a pedestrian, and now I have to be a football player."
UCLA wide receiver shines
The star of the day on Tuesday was one of UCLA's more unheralded draft prospects: wide receiver Devin Fuller.
The former Army All-American and four-star recruit flew under the radar during his time at UCLA, never really finding a niche in the offense. He finished with just 24 catches last year as a senior.
But on Tuesday, Fuller certainly made a name for himself. He measured in at 6-feet and 196 pounds, according to Mora, and ran between a 4.36 and 4.37 during his 40-yard dash. He also excelled in receiver drills, making crisp cuts and catching the ball consistently with his hands, not his chest.
"Everyone thinks we inflate their times, but the NFL scouts had him at 4.36-4.37," Mora said. "In electronic, we had him at 4.37."
Fuller played a little bit of the Z-receiver for the Bruins last year, but has played slot in the past. He figures to be more of a slot receiver at the pro level, considering his 6-foot stature.
Payton's prognostication
Former Bruin wide receiver Jordan Payton answered a lot of questions about his speed at the NFL Combine this year. The 6-foot-1, 207-pound receiver clocked in at a 4.47 in the 40-yard dash, which may have been a bit faster that scouts would have predicted.
It wasn't a surprise to Payton, though.
"I told everyone what I was going to run, for one, and I ran what I said I was going to run. Right on the dot. I said 4.47 to every team I met with," Payton said.
Payton said that his agent was bemoaning the fact that he predicted his 40 time. But Payton himself had no doubts that his prediction would come true.
"I was confident," Payton said. "I've been running that for some time now."
Kenny Clark's consistency
During the NFL Combine this year, NFL Network analyst Mike Mayock said that Kenny Clark was one of the most impressive defensive linemen to participate. Clark put forth another impressive performance at UCLA's Pro Day on Tuesday, showing his combine performance was no fluke.
When asked what he can bring to the table, Clark emphasized one word: consistency.
"I think I'm the most consistent player in this draft. I feel like I played the most snaps out of all of the defensive linemen," Clarks said. "I showed that I was the most consistent. I did my job. And I'm more versatile. I can do a lot of things; I can play almost every position on the line. And I can move."
Clark is projected to be a late-first to early-second round pick.
Matthew Joye (@matthewjoye) covers UCLA athletics for The Daily Bruin.
