Pro Day Tour: Myles Jack Limited At UCLA Workout; Bruins WR Stands Out

"My broad was a 10-4 – I was jumping that I think my freshman year in college," Jack said. "So it's way better numbers that I can post, I just have to keep moving through this injury."

The weak point of Jack's workout appeared to be his fluidity in linebacker drills – particularly with regards to lateral movement. Tuesday marked the first time that Jack had participated in full-speed linebacker drills since his injury last September.

"You know, he had a little hitch," said UCLA football coach Jim Mora. "(But) shoot, he had a 40-inch vertical jump, so I think he's pretty well recovered. It's just the change-of-direction stuff."

Overall, Jack gave himself an 'OK' grade for the day. For now, he's just going to get back to work with his trainer in Tempe, Ariz., and get ready for his personal workout at UCLA on April 1.

"I thought it was an 'OK' day for me," Jack said. "It's going to take time. ... I got cleared to be a pedestrian, and now I have to be a football player."

UCLA wide receiver shines

The star of the day on Tuesday was one of UCLA's more unheralded draft prospects: wide receiver Devin Fuller.

The former Army All-American and four-star recruit flew under the radar during his time at UCLA, never really finding a niche in the offense. He finished with just 24 catches last year as a senior.

But on Tuesday, Fuller certainly made a name for himself. He measured in at 6-feet and 196 pounds, according to Mora, and ran between a 4.36 and 4.37 during his 40-yard dash. He also excelled in receiver drills, making crisp cuts and catching the ball consistently with his hands, not his chest.

"Everyone thinks we inflate their times, but the NFL scouts had him at 4.36-4.37," Mora said. "In electronic, we had him at 4.37."

Fuller played a little bit of the Z-receiver for the Bruins last year, but has played slot in the past. He figures to be more of a slot receiver at the pro level, considering his 6-foot stature.

Payton's prognostication

Former Bruin wide receiver Jordan Payton answered a lot of questions about his speed at the NFL Combine this year. The 6-foot-1, 207-pound receiver clocked in at a 4.47 in the 40-yard dash, which may have been a bit faster that scouts would have predicted.

It wasn't a surprise to Payton, though.

"I told everyone what I was going to run, for one, and I ran what I said I was going to run. Right on the dot. I said 4.47 to every team I met with," Payton said.

Payton said that his agent was bemoaning the fact that he predicted his 40 time. But Payton himself had no doubts that his prediction would come true.

"I was confident," Payton said. "I've been running that for some time now."

Kenny Clark's consistency

During the NFL Combine this year, NFL Network analyst Mike Mayock said that Kenny Clark was one of the most impressive defensive linemen to participate. Clark put forth another impressive performance at UCLA's Pro Day on Tuesday, showing his combine performance was no fluke.

When asked what he can bring to the table, Clark emphasized one word: consistency.

"I think I'm the most consistent player in this draft. I feel like I played the most snaps out of all of the defensive linemen," Clarks said. "I showed that I was the most consistent. I did my job. And I'm more versatile. I can do a lot of things; I can play almost every position on the line. And I can move."

Clark is projected to be a late-first to early-second round pick.

Matthew Joye (@matthewjoye) covers UCLA athletics for The Daily Bruin.