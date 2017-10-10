Progress Report: After 5 Games, Taking Closer Look at Cowboys' Offense

What's Working: Brice Butler

After what I observed during OTAs and training camp of Brice Butler, I felt like there was a good chance that he was going to make good on the opportunities that the coaches gave him. They challenged him to be a better finisher and through five games this season, he has been able to do just that.

It has come to the point where there are those that follow the team that would like to see him receive more snaps in the place of Terrance Williams. His touchdown against the Rams and his third down reception against the Packers were big plays in those games. He has been a reliable target for Prescott, especially when things tend to break down -- and that is something you're looking for from your receivers.

I personally feel that the coaches wouldn't go in that direction, but with the way that Butler has played, it is something that they should consider going forward.

Not There Yet: Running Game

There are very few teams in the league that rely on their ability to run the ball more than the Cowboys. Their very identity is based on it, and when there is a lack of success, it not only hurts the offense's ability to move the ball -- but also how well they play on defense.

As much as people want to place the struggles on the departures of Doug Free and Ronald Leary, it has really been more than that. The opponents they've played, in my opinion, have been a huge factor in their lack of success. Other than the Packers, the Cowboys were lining up against opponents that were outstanding the previous year when it came to run defense. Where they were able to win more of those one-on-one matchups last year, this season appears to be different.

It hasn't just been the left guard or right tackle. Your most reliable linemen and tight ends have not been consistent enough when it comes to securing those blocks. Some blame can also be directed at Ezekiel Elliott, as well. There have been snaps where things were blocked cleanly and he has made a poor read that resulted in a smaller gain.