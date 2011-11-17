Punter Jones Back To Practice Squad

IRVING, Texas --Keeping an insurance policy for Pro Bowl punter Mat McBriar (foot), the Cowboys re-signed Chris Jones to the practice squad two days after waiving him from the 53-man roster.

Jones filled in capably for McBriar two weeks ago against Seattle, keeping the ball away from returner Leon Washington with a 43.0-yard net average on four punts.

McBriar returned last Sunday against Buffalo, and it appears he and the Cowboys athletic training staff have found a way to consistently manage the nerve issue that has caused pain and numbness in his plant foot. He had full practice participation Wednesday.