Punter Jones Back To Practice Squad

IRVING, Texas --Keeping an insurance policy for Pro Bowl punter Mat McBriar (foot), the Cowboys re-signed Chris Jones to the practice squad two days after waiving him from the 53-man roster.
Jones filled in capably for McBriar two weeks ago against Seattle, keeping the ball away from returner Leon Washington with a 43.0-yard net average on four punts.
McBriar returned last Sunday against Buffalo, and it appears he and the Cowboys athletic training staff have found a way to consistently manage the nerve issue that has caused pain and numbness in his plant foot. He had full practice participation Wednesday.
Just in case, Jones is still around. The Cowboys had an extra practice squad spot with WR Akwasi Owusu-Ansah promoted to the 53-man roster last week.