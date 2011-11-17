Punter Jones Back To Practice Squad

Nov 17, 2011 at 02:59 AM

IRVING, Texas --Keeping an insurance policy for Pro Bowl punter Mat McBriar (foot), the Cowboys re-signed Chris Jones to the practice squad two days after waiving him from the 53-man roster.

Jones filled in capably for McBriar two weeks ago against Seattle, keeping the ball away from returner Leon Washington with a 43.0-yard net average on four punts.

McBriar returned last Sunday against Buffalo, and it appears he and the Cowboys athletic training staff have found a way to consistently manage the nerve issue that has caused pain and numbness in his plant foot. He had full practice participation Wednesday.

Just in case, Jones is still around. The Cowboys had an extra practice squad spot with WR Akwasi Owusu-Ansah promoted to the 53-man roster last week.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Sorting Out The Slot Receiver Situation? Deion Sanders On Dez Bryant?

news

5 Points Blue: D-Ware Sees "Maturity" From Taco; Now Seeks Consistency

news

AFC South Matchup Provides Cowboys A Glimpse Of This Top Young Safety

news

Top 10: With Witten & Dez Gone, Who Has Most Games Played With Cowboys?

news

Helman: Could The Cowboys Make Some Unprecedented Decisions With Their WRs?

news

Mailbag: Where Is Dan Bailey's Confidence? Who Handles Byron's Old Role?

news

Mailbag: Trying The Supplemental Draft? Favorable Looks In The Passing Game?

news

Top 10: Too Early To Predict Secondary? Writers Rank 10 DBs for 2018 Roster

news

CowBuzz: What The Players Are Saying After Week 2 Of OTA Workouts

news

Cowboys Will Face One Of The League's Most Underrated TE's In 2018

news

Mailbag: Confidence In The Run Defense? Dak's Comfort Level During OTAs?

news

Cowboys Officially Announce 2018 Training Camp Practice Schedule

Advertising