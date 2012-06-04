Punter Signed To 90-Man Roster

Jun 04, 2012 at 05:05 AM

IRVING, Texas --The Cowboys have brought back punter/kicker Delbert Alvarado to their 90-man training camp roster, the team announced today.

Alvarado replaces first-year punter Jake Rogers, who was released last Friday. He went to training camp with the Cowboys in 2010 and was a first-year tryout at this year's rookie minicamp in early May.

The Cowboys see value in Alvarado as a prospect because he also has kicking experience. Dan Bailey is back for his second year as the team's place kicker, and Chris Jones is the frontrunner to become the full-time replacement for punter Mat McBriar, who currently remains a free agent.

