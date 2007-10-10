Q&A With Tom Brady

Oct 10, 2007 at 11:35 AM
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.
news
Possible Pick: Dillon Thieneman could wear multiple hats in Cowboys' secondary
New Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker has said that the nickel player in his defense has a lot of roles to fill. Oregon's Dillon Thieneman could be a good match for what Dallas is looking for at the position.