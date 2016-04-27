Question & Answers: Breaking Down The Entire Defensive Line Top to Bottom

Still Need to Know:While he says all the right things about his preference in defenses, all of his production has been in a 3-4. So until he does it in a 4-3, questions will remain on if he can make the transition. But based on Thornton's skill set, it seems like it'll be a smooth transition.

Randy Gregory

What We Know:We know Gregory had three sacks in the preseason. We know he was fourth on the team in quarterback pressures with 16, despite missing four games with an injury.

Still Need to Know:Plain and simple, the Cowboys need to know two things about Gregory. For starters, can he play at a high level? He was good in the preseason, but didn't make much of a difference after that. Secondly, can they trust him? So far, he hasn't proven to be someone that can consistently follow protocol when it comes to the NFL's substance abuse policy. And if he can't ever follow that, it won't matter how good of player he is.

Benson Mayowa

What We Know:The Cowboys obviously saw some positive things on his film with the Raiders to take a chance. Right now, with the suspensions facing the end position, he looks to be the starter when the season begins.

Still Need to Know:Like most of the players, Mayowa needs to prove he's worth the money the Cowboys paid him. Plus, his body type looks more like an outside linebacker, so he has to show he can hold up in this scheme.

Others to Watch

Jack Crawford:Re-signing him could be one of the best moves the Cowboys made this offseason. Not only is he the most versatile lineman on the team, but with the suspensions, he gives the defense flexibility and experience right away.

Terrell McClain:He hasn't been able to stay healthy the last two years, but the Cowboys have liked his toughness and awareness inside when he's been on the field. With Nick Hayden gone, he could fight for a starting job at the 1-technique.

David Irving:Like Jack Crawford, his versatility will help him get on the field. He might end up being a starter in Week 1 if the defense doesn't add more pass-rushers between now and then. He has played both end and tackle, and probably will be a backup at both spots, but those guys are always valuable.[embeddedad0]

Ryan Russell:If anyone can benefit from the Cowboys having two ends facing suspension, it'd be Russell, who was a non-factor last year as a rookie. Many times we see the biggest improvement in players from their first to second year and no one needs that more than Russell.

Casey Walker:This team doesn't have a lot of "true" nose tackles and Walker is only that. He did get some opportunities to play last year, and with a full year in the conditioning program, there's a chance he could make a difference, especially because of his size and strength.

Chris Whaley:After missing all of 2014, Whaley was on his way back, having a solid camp last year, before suffering a torn Achilles in August. Coming back from that injury is tough, making it even harder for him to make the team.