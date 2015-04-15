Questions & Answers: Assessing The Status Of The QBs Behind Romo

(Editor's Note: With NFL free agency in its second month but still a few weeks away from the draft, the staff members of DallasCowboys.com will analyze each position, profiling each player with what we know and what still needs to be determined. Today, we will continue the 11-part series with quarterbacks.)*

IRVING, Texas – Quarterback is interesting, because on one hand nothing should change for 2015. On the other hand, the Cowboys could take big steps toward the future of the position in the next few weeks.

Tony Romo garnered MVP consideration in 2014, and it's easy to make the argument he enjoyed the best season of his career in leading Dallas to the divisional round of the playoffs. At the same time, he's about to turn 35, and team management has expressed interest in searching for an heir in this approaching draft.

Romo is the face of this franchise, and he should be for the next few years – provided he stays healthy. The Cowboys also have a pair of intriguing options behind him in a former first-round pick and an undrafted free agent who has hung around longer than most would expect.

What does any of this mean for the future, and how will it change when the Cowboys make their draft selection at the end of the month?

Let's look at the quarterback situation as it stands now:

Tony Romo