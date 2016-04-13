Questions & Answers: Witten's Steady As Ever, But TE Depth Could Be Altered

Still Need To Know:Witten has shown the last two seasons he can adjust his game based on the offense's needs. With Dez Bryant sidelined seven games with foot and ankle injuries, Witten was the main receiving target at age 33, a year after having an underrated season as a blocker while Bryant posted a career-high 16 touchdowns and the Cowboys finished second in rushing. The main question for 2016 is the depth behind him, as we'll explore below.

Gavin Escobar

What We Know: Escobar, the team's second-round pick in 2013, hadn't missed an NFL game in three seasons before tearing his Achilles tendon at the end of the team's Week 15 loss to the Jets. The Cowboys placed him on injured reserve for the final two games, and his recovery could extend into the start of the 2016 season. In 14 games, Escobar had eight catches for 64 yards.

Still Need To Know: The exact timeline for Escobar's return isn't certain. Given how late in the year he suffered the injury (Dec. 19), the physically unable to perform (PUP) list could be a possibility at the start of the regular season.

James Hanna

What We Know: Hanna, a seventh-round pick by Dallas in 2012, entered unrestricted free agency in March but ultimately decided to return on a new­ three-year contract. Like Escobar (25 career catches, seven touchdowns), Hanna hasn't been a major factor in the passing game (33 career catches, no touchdowns). That has been Witten's job. But for four years his ability to make blocks downfield has been an underrated asset to the running game.

Still Need To Know: Last year Hanna and Escobar had nearly identical offensive snaps over 14 games (Hanna 222; Escobar 231). With Escobar recovering from injury, how would Hanna's role change in a clear No. 2 role behind Witten? He was a downfield receiving option in college at Oklahoma, and he could have more opportunities in multi-tight end sets in 2016.

Geoff Swaim

What We Know: Swaim, a seventh-round draft pick last April, appeared in four games as a rookie and caught one pass for no gain. Seven of his 23 total offensive snaps were in the final two games with Escobar sidelined, and he could be in line for more playing time to start the 2016 depending on Escobar's injury status.